Don Bishop, associate vice president for undergraduate enrollment, to retire in June 2022

Every day we walk through campus, walking past hundreds of faces that we don’t think much about. Hundreds of people with their own struggles, goals and achievements. Hundreds of people who each have a story to tell. A story of the journey that has led them to who they have become during their time at Eastern. Many of them have made their mark in Eastern one way or another, but you wouldn’t know that by simply walking past them.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO