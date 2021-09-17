CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Guantanamo 9/11 trial suspended amid Covid scare

By Paul HANDLEY
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B48fU_0bzbGI7y00
The Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba, where five alleged perpetrators are facing trial for the September 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks. /AFP

The pretrial hearing in the case against accused 9/11 attacks mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others was suspended Friday amid a coronavirus scare in the courtroom at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

An official of the Office of Military Commissions, which conducts the Guantanamo trials, said that the confirmed infection of a media reporter who was at the court all last week and the suspected infection of another person who had been in the courtroom caused the judge to halt the hearing.

It would have been the final day after two weeks in which the new judge, Air Force Colonel Matthew McCall, sought to get the long-festering case back on track after an 18-month delay due to the pandemic.

It was not yet known how other military tribunals of Guantanamo detainees would be affected, amid an effort to advance prosecutions two decades after the devastating Al-Qaeda attacks on September 11, 2001.

There are 39 detainees still at the base, with 10 facing trial currently. Four of the five in the September 11 trial have been vaccinated, according to attorneys.

The Pentagon has also struggled to get all of its military and civilian staff vaccinated, and is only implementing a mandatory vaccination policy beginning this month.

According to Military Times, nearly half -- 20 -- of the 46 service member deaths from coronavirus died since mid-July, as the Delta variant has spread.

None of the deaths were of people fully vaccinated.

Like other US military bases, Guantanamo, with a population of about 6,000, has suffered its share of Covid-19 cases despite being relatively isolated, both from the rest of Cuba and the US mainland.

The military tribunals though require defense and prosecution attorneys, legal aides, stenographers, judges and others to fly in to the base for the hearings, though a new electronically-linked remote hearing room was just opened just outside Washington to allow for participation by video feed.

On a visit to the Guantanamo Bay Base last week, reporters were guided by two civilian public affairs officials who said they were not vaccinated and who often went maskless, indoors and outdoors.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Marine fired for slamming military over Afghan exit issues warning to superiors

The maverick Marine fired after he released a now-viral video slamming the US military for botching the exit from Kabul, issued a clear threat to his aging superiors Saturday. “The baby boomer’s turn is over,” Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller told The Post. “I demand accountability, at all levels. If we don’t get it, I’m bringing it.”
MILITARY
Charlottesville Tomorrow

‘As soon as they arrive they get killed’ — former Iraqi translator for U.S. Army describes the slow and gut-wrenching process of immigrating from a war zone

This is the second installment of a multi-part series, in Razul’s own words, as told to Erin O’Hare. If you missed the first part, you can read it here. In the next installment of his resettlement story, Tony Razul, a former translator for the United States Army and allied troops in Iraq, lays out just how tedious and frustrating it can be to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa. The SIV program for Iraqis, established in 2006, failed miserably in its original form, Razul explains, and even though Congress overhauled it a couple years later and added a program for Afghans, those applying for SIVs come up against many layers of red tape that almost never lead to a straight, or even meandering, path away from a dangerous situation.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Army officer who quit over Covid vaccine mandate tells Hannity he has had ‘all the other vaccines’

A US Army officer has explained on Fox News why he resigned over the Department of Defense vaccine mandate, but admitted he had agreed to all his other Army shots.“First, and foremost, I am incapable of subjecting myself to the unlawful, unethical, immoral, and tyrannical to sit still and allow a serum to be injected into my flesh against my will and better judgment,” former Officer Paul Douglas Hague wrote in his resignation letter, which his wife posted on Twitter at the beginning of September.He also cited a “complete lack of confidence in the presidential administration,” as a reason for quitting...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
FORT BLISS, TX
CBS News

What happened to the military equipment left in Afghanistan?

In the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the U.S. "demilitarized," or rendered useless, nearly 170 pieces of equipment in Kabul, according to the head of U.S. Central Command. General Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie in a press briefing Monday announcing the completion of the withdrawal from Afghanistan said the U.S. on its way out of Hamid Karzai International Airport destroyed up to 70 MRAPs and 23 Humvees - military vehicles - and 73 aircraft.
MILITARY
AFP

'Shooting' at US army base was an 'exercise,' no casualties: official

A reported shooting at the US Army's highly secure Ft. Meade base north of Washington Thursday was just an exercise, with no casualties as originally reported, a base official said. Andrew Arconti, chief of plans and operations at the base, told AFP that the ostensible incident was a planned exercise for such emergencies, after another official had confirmed the incident to AFP. "The reports of a shooting at Fort Meade are false. This was a planned exercise," the base said in a subsequent statement. Initially, various base officials had confirmed to US media that there had been an "active shooter" who had been "contained."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Tribunals#Us Military#Guantanamo Bay Naval Base#Guantanamo 9 11#Covid#Air Force#Al Qaeda#Pentagon#Military Times#Maskless
fscsouthern.com

US troop withdrawal leaves Afghanistan in ruin

On Aug. 15, 2021, Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban. This came after the United States announced their troop withdrawal. I believe that we must recognize this event as a global disaster and that we must come together regardless of party affiliation to condemn the President’s response to it.
MILITARY
The Independent

9/11 suspect trial still at least a year away, says judge

A judge at Guantanamo has reportedly said that a trial against five men accused of organising the terror attacks of 9/11 will not start for at least another year. Colonel Matthew N McCall, who took control of the case as recently as last month, made the revelation on Monday as he set out a timetable for the trial against alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and four co-defendants, according to The New York Times.It means the delay will stretch on for a further 12 months – and at least a year after the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks, which...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theurbannews.com

9/11, Afghanistan, and More on Covid-19

I am sorry, but I am going to be a little clichéd for a minute: it’s hard to believe it has been 20 years since 9/11. On the 10th of September, 2001, I was on call. I cannot remember whether I was terribly busy that night or not. All I know is that I slept in the next morning. I was living in Tyler, Texas at the time. Sometime around 8 a.m. CST, the phone rang. It was my mother-in-law. She said something about a plane flying into the World Trade Center. I quickly turned on the television. I scanned several channels including CNN and found nothing. Nobody was talking about planes flying into anything. I handed the phone to my wife thinking that my mother-in-law was mistaken.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

20 Years After 9/11, Victim Families May Finally Get a Trial

Twenty years after the 9/11 hijackings, the U.S. government still hasn’t brought the five men accused of conspiring in the terrorist attacks to justice. And as pre-trial hearings begin this month at Guantanamo Bay, the case is running into roadblocks already, leaving family members of 9/11 victims once again waiting.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Arkansas Online

9/11 trial start at least year away

FORT MEADE, Md. -- The new judge presiding in the 9/11 case at Guantanamo Bay said Monday that the trial of the five men accused of plotting the 2001 attacks will not begin for at least another year. The judge, Col. Matthew N. McCall, who took over the case last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Antelope Valley Press

From 9/11 unity to division amid pandemic

The 21st century in America has so far been bracketed by two terrible mass-casualty events. The first was the 9/11 attacks, 20 years ago this week. The second is the COVID-19 pandemic. The radically different public response to these episodes reveals a lot about us, and much of it is not flattering.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

20 years after 9/11, the men held responsible are still waiting for trial – here's why

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 passed, the five men accused of responsibility for the attacks were still awaiting trial in the Guantanamo military commission. This case is the largest criminal prosecution in U.S. history in terms of number of victims. The charge sheet lists the names of 2,976 people who were direct casualties of two hijacked commercial airliners that crashed into the World Trade Center and caused the twin towers to collapse, another that crashed into the Pentagon and a fourth, probably aiming for the U.S. Capitol building, that was brought down in a field in western Pennsylvania when...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy