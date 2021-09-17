‘Jay and Silent Bob Meet Michael Myers’? It Almost Happened

It would be kind of interesting to see who remembers Michael Stoyanov at this time since he’s been around long enough to be recognized and to have made his own mark on show business, small as it is by comparison to many others. To be fair he’s still around since he’s been on the show Billions and he’s taken part in The Blacklist as well. So to be honest he’s not a has-been, but he is someone that might have to look around for roles a little more than others at times, even if it’s obvious that he does manage to find them. But it is kind of easy to think that a lot of people are still going to associate him with Blossom more often than not since that’s where a lot of his fame came from. He did have a brief appearance on Married…With Children, like a lot of other people did, but throughout his career, he’s had a few roles that a lot of people may or may not have known about. The point is that he’s far from done.

