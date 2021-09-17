CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccinated woman’s family blames her death on the unvaccinated in her obituary

Click2Houston.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Illinois woman’s family has blamed her death on the nation’s unvaccinated in her obituary. The obituary begins like this: Candace Cay (Kruger) Ayers, 66, of Springfield, passed away on Sept. 3, 2021 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others infected with COVID-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life.”

