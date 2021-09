Among the trends relevant to this game, the Chiefs are 18-15 against the spread (ATS) since the 2019 season. That's a cumulative $150 on a straight $110 bet. For this period of two-plus years, Kansas City owns ATS marks of 10-6 on the road ($340), 14-14 as the betting favorite (minus-$140), and 15-10 against AFC opponents ($400). Also, the Chiefs had a 3-2 ATS record in primetime games last season ($80), with a 1-1 mark for night-time road games (minus-$10). After one week of 2021 action, the Chiefs possess top-10 rankings in passing yards (sixth overall, 324.0 yards per contest) and scoring offense (tied for sixth, 33.0 points per game). However, Kansas City produced the sixth-lowest rushing tally in Week 1, racking up only 73 ground yards.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO