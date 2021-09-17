CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Complete CBS Fall 2021 TV Schedule

By Kelly Connolly
TVGuide.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's officially time for your favorite broadcast shows to return, and the 2021 fall TV season on CBS is packed with all the dependable franchises, crowd-pleasing comedies, and titles with acronyms you've come to expect. There are a few major changes in store. After 18 years of airing in the...

www.tvguide.com

Comments / 5

Jacqueline Salas
7d ago

That’s the sh_t’s when you start a show on one channel then they decide to move it to another that you may have or not have on your cable program package now you have to buy the higher package for Paramount

Reply
2
Related
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: First official Gary Cole photo

As you prepare for the NCIS season 19 premiere coming on CBS September 20, why not also prepare for Gary Cole’s arrival?. To date, the network has stayed relatively quiet about the veteran actor’s series-regular turn on the series, and that includes today; nonetheless, we can at least share the photo above, the first promotional image out there of Cole’s character Alden Park.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
TV SERIES
districtchronicles.com

‘Blue Bloods’, ‘NCIS’ and More CBS Fall Premiere Dates

8-9 pm: FBI (Season 4 premiere; new time slot) 9-10 pm: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 3 premiere, special date and time) 10-11 pm: FBI: International (Series premiere, special date and time) 8-9 pm: S.W.A.T. (Season 5 premiere; new time slot) 9-10 pm: Tough as Nails (Season 3 premiere; new time...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 premiere news

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Given that Dancing with the Stars is on the air, it makes sense to wonder about that. We’ll break things down within this article, as we’ve got a little bit of good news and bad. Here’s what should make some of you...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
CinemaBlend

FBI: International Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Stars Before

Over the years, Dick Wolf has been a part of some of the biggest franchises in the history of television. Whether it’s with the various titles in the Law and Order franchise, his trio of shows in the One Chicago family, or the increasingly popular FBI brand, Wolf has found the secret to success. And it appears the legendary TV producer is trying to catch lightening in a bottle for what seems like the hundredth with the recently launched FBI: International. And after watching the debut episode of the latest CBS series about a group of elite operatives traveling the world to protect Americans and their interests, you’re probably wondering where you’ve seen the FBI: International cast before. Well, like we’ve done in the past, we went ahead and put together a quick overview of the actors and why they look so familiar.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Viewers Are “Not Impressed” and Want 'NCIS: New Orleans' Back Right Away

NCIS: Hawai'i officially kicked off on Monday night … but despite the excitement, some folks weren't thrilled with the first episode. The new addition to the NCIS franchise follows Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team comprised of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant). Though the first episode was largely about setting the scene for the series, it was apparently enough for some to make up their minds about NCIS: Hawai'i joining the CBS primetime lineup.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Person
Wallace Langham
Person
Rose Mciver
Person
William Petersen
Person
Jorja Fox
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12: Is Nicky returning? Another mystery

Today CBS revealed some of their first details on the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere, but what we’re going to focus on in particular here is rather simple: The cast. (We’ll get to the episode itself a little later on down the road.) There have been some major questions when...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Last Man Standing And 9 More Cancelled TV Favorites That Won't Be Back This Fall

As we head firmly into the 2021 Fall TV season, which is thankfully nowhere near as disjointed and scattershot as last year's, audiences are no doubt waiting for the returns of such broadcast hits as Grey's Anatomy and The Masked Singer, along with cable winners like Yellowstone and What We Do in the Shadows. But considering just how many TV shows are airing on a weekly basis throughout each year, it can be hard to keep track of everything that isn't coming back due to cancellation. Networks and studios don't tend to promote those quite as much.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Season 19; CBS Boss Addresses Mark Harmon’s Future, Move to Mondays

NCIS has some big changes ahead. The CBS drama is moving to a new night after 18 years and star Mark Harmon will likely have a reduced role on the series. CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl spoke about Harmon’s role in the upcoming 19th season, per Deadline:. “Mark’s always been...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Fbi#Comedy#Fall Schedule#Ncis#Seal Team#Paramount#Magnum P I#Csi#Cbs Fall#Al Lrb#Blood Treasure
TVGuide.com

CBS Fall 2021-2022 TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

For years, CBS's fall lineup has been a constant in the ever-shifting TV landscape; you can always count on plenty of NCIS-es, multiple FBIs, and a Young Sheldon on the schedule over on CBS. As an added bonus, this year even welcomes old favorite CSI back to the screen. But...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Get Big News as TV Ratings Come In

The newest season of NCIS premiered on Monday night. NCIS fans also got to see the first episode of the show's latest spinoff, NCIS: Hawai'i, on the very same night. According to TV Line, both of the shows performed incredibly well in the ratings. This is especially good news for two reasons — NCIS aired on a different night than usual and it was the first-ever episode of NCIS: Hawai'i.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Why is the show moving to Mondays? CBS explains

One of the biggest surprises for all of the 2021-22 season is the idea of NCIS season 19 airing on Monday nights. We are, after all, talking about one of the biggest longtime success stories in TV history, and it has built the majority of its audience airing Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. There’s always a risk associated with changing times, and that’s before even adding the risk associated with Mark Harmon potentially leaving the show.
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Television Q&A: What happened to CBS morning show co-host?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: Where is Anthony Mason on the CBS morning show? Was he let go? What can we do to get him back?. A: A couple of weeks ago, CBS unveiled a “reimagined” weekday program, calling it “CBS Mornings” and having Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and new addition Nate Burleson as the hosts. In that shuffle, Anthony Mason was assigned to contribute arts and culture pieces to the program. CBS says the new format aims to make viewers “more informed, more prepared and more uplifted as they start their day,” in part by embracing aspects of “CBS Sunday Morning,” still anchored by Jane Pauley. (“CBS Saturday Morning” continues with Jeff Glor, Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller.) The network said that “impactful journalism and rich storytelling will tie its morning franchises … together across the week. The three morning broadcasts will share a similar look and editorial breadth.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvinsider.com

Hetty Is Back — With Secrets — in the ‘NCIS: LA’ Season 13 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) is back at the Office of Special Projects when NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 begins, and as the first details for the premiere, “Subject 17,” tell us, some things haven’t changed — namely, she’s still keeping things from the team. But will Callen (Chris O’Donnell) be able to get any answers out of her? It sure looks like he’s going to try in the photos.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'NCIS' First Look: Dramatic Season 19 Promo Teases Gibbs' Fate (Exclusive)

"This isn't how it ends." CBS' long-running, top-rated procedural, NCIS, returns for its 19th season on a new night, Mondays. In the dramatic first promo teeing up the new season, the squad braces for bad news as they search high and low for their leader, Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), whose boat was blown up and his body last seen floating away in the shocking season 18 finale.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

What are the changes to CBS This Morning?

CBS This Morning started back in 2012 and has been on the air for over 10 seasons. On August 31, CBS News' division co-head, Neeraj Khemlani, announced that new changes would start September 7. What are the changes to CBS This Morning?. The American morning show will still be recognized...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy