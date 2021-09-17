CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butte County, SD

Red Flag Warning issued for Butte County Area, Northern Foot Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 13:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Butte County Area; Northern Foot Hills RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314 THROUGH 333 IN NORTHEASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA .Hot, dry and windy weather will continue through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. With the relative humidity around 10 percent over northeastern Wyoming and much of western South Dakota, along with gusty southwesterly winds, critical fire weather conditions have developed. The relative humidity will improve slightly as temperatures begin to cool this evening. Gusty southwest winds may continue through the night over parts of northeastern Wyoming. Near critical fire weather conditions will develop on Sunday, with a strong cold front moving through late in the afternoon and evening. Very gusty northwest winds are likely behind the cold front on Sunday evening, with much cooler and unsettled weather expected for early next week. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 323 AND 327 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 323 Northern Foot Hills and 327 Butte County Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity have created critical fire weather conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, SD
County
Lawrence County, SD
County
Meade County, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
Reuters

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

AACHEN/POTSDAM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germans went to the polls on Sunday in a national election too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the...
ELECTIONS
CBS News

Two Canadians return home after Huawei CFO resolves U.S. charges

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were arrested in China...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

What we know about Gabby Petito's final days

(CNN) — Over the summer, Gabby Petito set out with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to travel across the country in her white Ford van, planning to hit national parks throughout the western United States. For the past year, the young woman regularly posted pictures with Laundrie on her Instagram account,...
MOAB, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butte#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather#13 42 00
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy