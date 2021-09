PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a victory Monday in Philadelphia and Eagles fans have every reason to be excited for Week 2 of the NFL season. The Eagles put on an exciting season opener with a 32-6 win over the Falcons on the road Sunday. Jalen Hurts showed confidence in his first game as the Eagles’ QB1. He threw for three touchdowns and 264 yards, connecting with rookie WR DeVonta Smith for his first touchdown. Smith recorded his first NFL career catch and a touchdown on that play. Rookie running back Kenneth Gainwell also scored his first career touchdown on Sunday. Hurts didn’t just...

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO