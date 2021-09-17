CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Custer County, SD

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314 AND 315 IN NORTHEASTERN WYOMING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314 through 333 IN NORTHEASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA .Gusty southerly winds and minimum afternoon relative humidities in the upper teens to mid 20s will lead to elevated fire weather conditions. However, the relative humidity will drop around 15 percent over the western half of fire weather zones 314 and 315 in Campbell County Wyoming, leading to critical fire weather conditions in that area during the rest of this afternoon into early evening. On Saturday, gusty west to southwest winds, as well as very dry air, will create critical fire weather conditions over northeastern Wyoming and much of western South Dakota. Poor relative humidity recovery is also expected on Saturday night. Elevated fire weather conditions are possible on Sunday ahead of a cold front for Sunday night. This cold front will be followed by gusty northwest winds as well as a chance of showers. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 319 AND 320 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 319 Northern Black Hills and 320 Central Black Hills. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Custer County, SD
County
Lawrence County, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
County
Pennington County, SD
Reuters

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

AACHEN/POTSDAM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germans went to the polls on Sunday in a national election too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the...
ELECTIONS
CBS News

Two Canadians return home after Huawei CFO resolves U.S. charges

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were arrested in China...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

What we know about Gabby Petito's final days

(CNN) — Over the summer, Gabby Petito set out with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to travel across the country in her white Ford van, planning to hit national parks throughout the western United States. For the past year, the young woman regularly posted pictures with Laundrie on her Instagram account,...
MOAB, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Hills#Extreme Weather
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy