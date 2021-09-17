Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 13:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314 AND 315 IN NORTHEASTERN WYOMING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314 through 333 IN NORTHEASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA .Gusty southerly winds and minimum afternoon relative humidities in the upper teens to mid 20s will lead to elevated fire weather conditions. However, the relative humidity will drop around 15 percent over the western half of fire weather zones 314 and 315 in Campbell County Wyoming, leading to critical fire weather conditions in that area during the rest of this afternoon into early evening. On Saturday, gusty west to southwest winds, as well as very dry air, will create critical fire weather conditions over northeastern Wyoming and much of western South Dakota. Poor relative humidity recovery is also expected on Saturday night. Elevated fire weather conditions are possible on Sunday ahead of a cold front for Sunday night. This cold front will be followed by gusty northwest winds as well as a chance of showers. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314 AND 315 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314 AND 315 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell and 315 Southern Campbell. * WINDS...This afternoon, south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. On Saturday 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...This afternoon as low as 15 percent. On Saturday as low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.