Score a Mrs. Meyer's gift set worth $50 with your Grove Collaborative purchase

By Christine Persaud
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago
Grove Collaborative has a great offer right now that will put some eco-friendly, natural household and personal care products in your hands at a steal: spend $20 and you'll get a free Mrs. Meyer's gift set valued at more than $50!

If you've never shopped the site, Grove Collaborative is a subscription site that lets shoppers interested in nontoxic and sustainable home products order products for monthly shipments. There are a few steps to get the deal, but it's totally worth it. All you need to do is sign up for the Grove Collaborative VIP program using your e-mail and follow the steps:

  • Select "Claim My Offer"
  • Tap "Next" at each of the prompts
  • Select "Claim Your Free Set" — you'll see suggestions from the site, as well as the items in your free set
  • "X" out the items you don't want and make sure that you've added at least $20 worth of items to your cart to activate the offer.

The set includes a Mrs. Meyer's scented soy tin candle , Mrs. Meyer's multi-surface cleaner , dish soap and hand soap . (In each case, you can choose your preferred scent!) The set also comes with a Grove Collective-branded dish soap dispenser and brush set , a walnut scrubber sponge and a cleaning caddy , for a total value of $52.16. Note that if you spend $30, you'll get a second Mrs. Meyer's set of the candle, dish soap, multi-surface cleaner, scrubber sponge and hand soap, valued at $20.85).

We named the Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day dish soap among the best dish soaps you can buy —and we loved that, like other Mrs. Meyer's products, it's environmentally friendly. While we didn't find it as effective as competing brands on tricky dried milk residue, we did like the scent. (There's a great variety, too, including seasonal scents.)

Keep in mind that claiming this deal means you are signing up for monthly shipments through a VIP Membership trial. You can cancel at any time , but if you choose not to cancel, you will be billed $19.99 per month through automatic renewal a month to the date on the account.

Get a Mrs. Meyer's gift set for free with a $20 purchase at Grove Collective (Save $52.16) .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Score a Mrs. Meyer's gift set worth $50 with your Grove Collaborative purchase

