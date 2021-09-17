The Killers’ Mark Stoermer Spends Millions on Historic Los Feliz Manor

Click here to read the full article.

Somebody told me that Mark Stoermer has picked up a striking 1920s Spanish Revival-style mansion in L.A.’s historic Los Feliz neighborhood. And evidently, it’s not the rock star’s first rodeo when it comes to buying, revamping and flipping historic homes, though he’s long been primarily based in the San Francisco area.

Back in 2009, the Killers bassist (“Mr. Brightside,” “Somebody Told Me,” “All These Things That I’ve Done”) reportedly doled out $1.5 million for an 1885 Victorian in Haight-Ashbury, and subsequently transformed the three-bedroom house into a goth empire brimming with red velvet, black paint, jewel-toned rooms and skeleton artwork before selling it five years later for $2.4 million. The next year, he’s said to have paid $575,000 over asking for an “intensely wallpapered” Victorian in the grittier Lower Haight district, before returning it to the market after only four months for the exact $3.4 million price he paid for it.

This time around, Stoermer is expanding his reach to L.A., where he’s dropped nearly $4.7 million on a Moorish-inspired home designed by architect Theodore J. Scott that’s a tad on the eclectic side. Built in 1927, and with six bedrooms and five bathrooms spread across 5,000-plus square feet of living space, the place comes with original stained-glass throughout and a musician’s gallery. (In case you didn’t know, that’s a balcony where musicians, originally minstrels, perform.)

Commissioned by William Silverman, and officially known as the Silverman Residence, the green-hued and turreted structure towers over the street below and is secured by a private gated driveway that passes through a porte cochère. Once inside the ornate arched wooden door, a double-height entry boasts coffered ceilings accented by and hand-painted beams and panels.

Standing out on the main level is a sunken living room adorned with soaring ceilings, inlaid hardwood floors and a massive Italianate fireplace, along with an updated kitchen outfitted with high-end Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a butler’s pantry and breakfast room. There’s also a dark rich mahogany-walled library that leads to the outdoors and a large formal dining room surrounded by attractive wood-framed windows.

A winding wrought-iron staircase heads upstairs, where a light-filled master suite opens via French doors to a balcony offering up views of the Griffith Observatory and Downtown L.A. skyline. Outdoors, the lushly landscaped grounds hold a lengthy rectangular pool and spa flanked by a travertine sun deck, and an approximately 800-square-foot guesthouse sporting two bedrooms and two baths.

The listing was held by Tori Barnao and Gersh Gershunoff of Compass; Stoermer was repped by Boni Bryant and Joe Reichling of Compass.