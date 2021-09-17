CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

The Killers’ Mark Stoermer Spends Millions on Historic Los Feliz Manor

By Wendy Bowman
Dirt
Dirt
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dr5tm_0bzbDJ2u00

Click here to read the full article.

Somebody told me that Mark Stoermer has picked up a striking 1920s Spanish Revival-style mansion in L.A.’s historic Los Feliz neighborhood. And evidently, it’s not the rock star’s first rodeo when it comes to buying, revamping and flipping historic homes, though he’s long been primarily based in the San Francisco area.

Back in 2009, the Killers bassist (“Mr. Brightside,” “Somebody Told Me,” “All These Things That I’ve Done”) reportedly doled out $1.5 million for an 1885 Victorian in Haight-Ashbury, and subsequently transformed the three-bedroom house into a goth empire brimming with red velvet, black paint, jewel-toned rooms and skeleton artwork before selling it five years later for $2.4 million. The next year, he’s said to have paid $575,000 over asking for an “intensely wallpapered” Victorian in the grittier Lower Haight district, before returning it to the market after only four months for the exact $3.4 million price he paid for it.

This time around, Stoermer is expanding his reach to L.A., where he’s dropped nearly $4.7 million on a Moorish-inspired home designed by architect Theodore J. Scott that’s a tad on the eclectic side. Built in 1927, and with six bedrooms and five bathrooms spread across 5,000-plus square feet of living space, the place comes with original stained-glass throughout and a musician’s gallery. (In case you didn’t know, that’s a balcony where musicians, originally minstrels, perform.)

Commissioned by William Silverman, and officially known as the Silverman Residence, the green-hued and turreted structure towers over the street below and is secured by a private gated driveway that passes through a porte cochère. Once inside the ornate arched wooden door, a double-height entry boasts coffered ceilings accented by and hand-painted beams and panels.

Standing out on the main level is a sunken living room adorned with soaring ceilings, inlaid hardwood floors and a massive Italianate fireplace, along with an updated kitchen outfitted with high-end Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a butler’s pantry and breakfast room. There’s also a dark rich mahogany-walled library that leads to the outdoors and a large formal dining room surrounded by attractive wood-framed windows.

A winding wrought-iron staircase heads upstairs, where a light-filled master suite opens via French doors to a balcony offering up views of the Griffith Observatory and Downtown L.A. skyline. Outdoors, the lushly landscaped grounds hold a lengthy rectangular pool and spa flanked by a travertine sun deck, and an approximately 800-square-foot guesthouse sporting two bedrooms and two baths.

The listing was held by Tori Barnao and Gersh Gershunoff of Compass; Stoermer was repped by Boni Bryant and Joe Reichling of Compass.

More from DIRT

Comments / 0

Related
Dirt

The Hiltons Keep it in the Family with $55 Million Spec-Built Bel Air Mansion

Click here to read the full article. Due to the personal success of silver-spooned hotel heir turned real estate tycoon Rick Hilton, chairman and co-founder of the Platinum Triangle’s powerhouse brokerage Hilton & Hyland, the Hilton name is as synonymous, if not more, in the finer zip codes across Los Angeles with high-end real estate than it is for the international hotel chain that bears the family name. While Hilton has negotiated for untold numbers of deep-pocketed buyers and sellers — he represented both buyer and seller in the landmark $85 million sale of the Spelling estate in Holmby Hills to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mansionglobal.com

Kelly Clarkson Sells Her Los Angeles Farmhouse for $8.24 Million

Kelly Clarkson sold her Los Angeles farmhouse this week for $8.24 million. The Encino home was most recently listed in August for just under $9 million, according to listing records. It features 10,108 square feet of living space in the celebrity-enclave where the likes of Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Selena Gomez make their homes.
REAL ESTATE
edm.com

Eric Prydz Lists Stunning Los Angeles Mansion at a Balmy $5.9 Million

Famed Swedish DJ and producer Eric Prydz is selling his beautiful Los Angeles mansion for a cool $5.9 million. Prydz recently finalized his divorce, which allowed him to retain ownership of the art, his business, and the home, among other things, according to Dirt. He has lived in the house since 2013 after he purchased the lavish mansion from Styx frontman and guitarist Tommy Shaw for $5.3 million.
REAL ESTATE
TMZ.com

Rihanna Relists Hollywood Hills Mansion for $7.8 Million

Rihanna's apparently had enough of her home that sits high above L.A.'s famous Hollywood Blvd. ... so it's back on the market for the second time. RiRi bought the 6-bed, 9-bath mansion back in 2017 for a cool $6.8 million, but after a year of strife in 2018 that included 2 break-ins at her pad that was part of a string of celeb burglaries ... she listed it for $7.5 mil in December 2018.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Jenkins
Person
Mark Stoermer
Person
Britney Spears
therealdeal.com

Album drop then price chop: Kanye pays $57M for Malibu beach house

Less than a month after the release of his long-awaited album, “Donda,” Kanye West paid $57 million for a Tadao Ando-designed Malibu beach house, which first listed in May 2020. The rapper, entrepreneur and aspiring architect and developer bought the 4,000-square-foot concrete home at 24844 Malibu Road in an off-market...
MALIBU, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Guitarist buys Los Feliz mansion for $4.7 million | Lamppost theft?

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Chilly mornings and cool evenings have us searching for sweaters and heavy-duty hoodies that we lost track of during the summer. Some friends have even started turning on their heaters. But this fall-like weather won’t last -- temps are expected to jump into low 90s starting Tuesday and Wednesday, which is the first official day of fall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mansionglobal.com

Historic Barrymore Estate in Los Angeles Sells for $14.7 Million After Six Years on the Market

The Los Angeles home of late actor John Barrymore sold Thursday for $14.7 million. The Barrymore Estate is tucked into the hills of Los Angeles’s Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood and has views of downtown and beyond. Sitting on about an acre of land, the property offers a total of seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms over several dwellings, according to the listing with Kirby Gillon, Bryce Lowe and Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass.
REAL ESTATE
californiahomedesign.com

In Los Feliz, A Rare Masterwork By Raphael Soriano, $3.5M

Born to a Sephardic family in Rhodes, Greece, Raphael Soriano [1904-1988] would go on to revolutionize residential and commercial construction in Southern California through his hugely influential and pioneering work in steel and glass, defining much of the Mid-Century Modern aesthetic. Surviving homes by Soriano are rare birds (less than a dozen) and now one of them, the 1939 Gogol House in Los Feliz, came on the market last week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Feliz#Historic District#Nba#Rodeo#Killers#Haight Ashbury#Moorish#Minstrels#The Silverman Residence#Italianate#French#Compass#Wonder Woman#English#Cottage
Dirt

After Selling $69 Million Bel Air Mansion to The Weeknd, Dutch Producer Downsizes to $19 Million Beverly Hills Estate

Click here to read the full article. Less than a month ago, Reinout Oerlemans sold his extravagant Bel Air mansion for a whopping $69 million to Abel Tesfaye, the Canadian music superstar better known as The Weeknd, in one of California’s priciest home sales of 2021. Now the Eyeworks TV production company founder and his onetime pro cyclist wife Danielle have “downsized,” in a manner of speaking, dropping $19 million on another Los Angeles estate and pocketing a cool $50 million in the process. But it’s not quite as simple as all that, however, because records reveal that the Oerlemans provided...
LOS ANGELES, CA
realtynewsreport.com

Hearst Mansion Sold at Auction – Once Seen in Godfather Movie

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – The Hearst Estate, featured in “The Godfather” movie, has been sold at an auction for $63.1 million. With competitive bidding starting at $48 million and proceeding at $100,000 increments, the courtroom auction ended with a billionaire named Nicolas Berggruen taking the keys to the mansion.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Dirt

Own a Stylish Piece of History: Raphael Soriano-Designed Modernist Mecca Lists in Los Feliz

Click here to read the full article. Crafted by noted modernist architect Raphael Soriano, this fetching midcentury home was commissioned by surgeon Louis Gogol and his wife Bessie way back in 1939. Aptly known as the Gogol House, the International Bauhaus-style dwelling often is referred to as “the purest example of Soriano’s early work”; and it’s now on the market in Los Angeles for the first time in over a decade, asking $3.5 million. One of only a dozen or so structures designed by the Richard Neutra and Rudolph Schindler disciple that still exist — he built more than 50, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
97.9 WGRD

Gene Simmons’ ‘Palatial’ Beverly Hills Home Sells for $16 Million

Gene Simmons has reportedly sold his Beverly Hills estate for $16 million. The Kiss bassist placed the home on the market with an asking price of $22 million back in October 2020. TMZ reports that Simmons later upped his asking price to $25 million after making some renovations, but ultimately settled for the lower price.
TENNIS
IndieWire

‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Review: NYT Documentary Rehashes Trauma to Create Further Exploitation

Every time I think of Britney Spears I can’t help but think of Marilyn Monroe. Like Spears, Monroe was underestimated, abused, and her image remains so heavily exploited that her face is on everything from t-shirts to promoting rehab centers (which you, too, can see every time you travel down Hollywood Boulevard). And while Spears might be inching ever closer to winning the freedom that’s eluded her for the last 13 years, the amount of content that’s being created in her leadup to freedom still feels…scummy? Case in point: The surprise release of the continuation of The New York Times Presents...
MOVIES
KRON4

The Gap family selling summer home for $100 million

ATHERTON, Calif. (KRON) – Six years after opening up The Gap clothing chain, Donald and Doris Fisher purchased a summer home in Atherton, California. They purchased the property in 1975 for $211,000, according to The Wall Street Journal. It’s now on the market for $100,000,000. If the sale goes through,...
ATHERTON, CA
Seattle Times

Los Angeles firm spends $490 million on Seattle office building leased by Amazon

In an apparent bet on office work, a Los Angeles-based real estate firm has purchased a 28-story office tower in Seattle’s Denny Triangle for $490 million. Amazon currently occupies most of the building, known as West 8th, with Seattle Children’s Research Institute among the other tenants. Kilroy Realty bought the...
SEATTLE, WA
Robb Report

Inside a $25 Million NYC Duplex Penthouse Where You Can Swim Among the Skyscrapers

The penthouse at 240 Park Avenue South may be situated in the heart of New York City, but architecturally it looks like it was plucked from the rolling hills of Bel Air. It owes its contemporary aesthetic to interior designer Søren Rose, who took the unit down to the studs and completely revamped the place over the course of two and a half years. Shortly after all that work was finished, the owner got married and his 6,025-square-foot party pad—complete with a rooftop infinity pool—no longer seemed like the appropriate fit. The newlyweds have since moved to the West Coast,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
810
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy