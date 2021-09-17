CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

What are the meat sweats? Why you might excessively sweat after a meat-filled meal and how to prevent it

By Kelly Burch,Samantha Cassetty
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJA7y_0bzbCZkF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c12UN_0bzbCZkF00
If you feel you're sweating after eating meat, try consuming 3 ounce portions per meal.

Sebastian Kopp / EyeEm/Getty Images

  • Meat sweats are when someone excessively sweats after eating a lot of meat.
  • Meat sweats likely occur because protein takes more energy to digest than fats or carbs.
  • To prevent meat sweats, stick to a maximum of 3 ounces of meat per meal and drink plenty of water.
  • Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice.

Have you ever gobbled up a juicy hamburger or great steak, only to find yourself sweating after the meal? If so, you're not alone.

Known as the meat sweats, this phenomenon can be embarrassing and uncomfortable, but knowing why it happens can help you prevent it in the first place.

Why do the meat sweats happen?

There isn't a clear scientific explanation as to why meat sweats happen, but it may be because eating meat can raise your body temperature.

Anytime your body digests something you eat, it burns calories, which can raise your body temperature through a process called diet-induced thermogenesis , says Caroline Cederquist , MD, cofounder of bistroMD and board-certified physician in obesity medicine and functional medicine. For example, when you eat protein, about 15% to 30% of the calories are spent digesting it compared to the 5% to 15% spent digesting carbs and only 3% spent digesting fat.

Therefore, "the theory is that if a person was to eat very large quantities of meat in one sitting it would require a lot more energy to break it down, therefore creating more heat and possibly leading to sweating," says Kristi Artz , MD, emergency medicine and lifestyle medicine physician at Spectrum Health .

While there is a lack of scientific studies on meat sweats, a few studies on high protein diets have supported the diet-induced thermogenesis theory.

For example, a 2004 scientific review found that high-protein diets increased body temperature more than diets lower in protein. Additionally, a small 2002 study in 19 to 20-year-old women found they generated double the amount of calories burnt eating a high-protein, low-fat diet, than those eating a high-carb, low-fat diet. Body temperature was also slightly higher after the high-protein meal.

How to prevent the meat sweats

The key to avoiding the meat sweats is to reduce the amount of meat you eat in one sitting, Artz says.

Therefore, stick to no more than 3 ounces of meat per meal which is the recommended portion size. For reference, that's about the size of a deck of cards.

Other tips for reducing your meat intake and avoiding meat sweats, according to Atz and Cederquist include:

Meanwhile, if you're past the point of prevention and find yourself sweating after a big meal, there are two approaches you can take to manage meat sweats, says Cederquist. They're quite opposite, so you'll need to experiment to see what works for your body.

  1. Resting, which will let your body spend its energy on digestion.
  2. Expend the excess energy by doing light exercise, like a brisk walk, which will help dispel the energy and heat generated by digestion.

Insider's takeaway

While no one knows exactly why the meat sweats occur, it's probably because high-protein foods, such as meat, generate slightly more heat during digestion.

If you consistently experience meat sweats, try reducing your meat intake to 3-ounce portions per meal, which may also improve your overall health.

Related Article Module: How to eat red meat without jeopardizing your health, according to a heart surgeon

"Eating more meat, particularly red and processed meats, is associated with a higher risk of death from all causes ," Artz says. "Eating a diet focused on whole plant foods on the other hand is associated with healthy longevity and disease reduction, not to mention clearer skin and a lower body weight ."

However, if the meat sweats continue even with portion control, you should see a doctor, says Cederquist.

"If someone is sweating profusely during or after eating, there may be other underlying health conditions and this should be discussed with your doctor," says Caderquist.

Why plant-based meats are healthier than regular meats, according to dietitians
How much protein you need in order to lose weight and gain muscle, according to dietitians 6 helpful tips to start a plant-based diet, according to dietitians How to eat red meat without jeopardizing your health, according to a heart surgeon Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What to eat before bed if you want a good night’s sleep – and what to avoid

[This article was originally published in 2017]Lavender on your pillow, avoiding all digital screens, meditation - there are seemingly endless ways that supposedly promise a good night’s sleep.But according to sleep expert Sammy Margo, it could be as simple as eating the right foods before bed. Margo, author of The Good Sleep Guide, revealed how not only can certain foods help us drift off, but the wrong ones can keep us up.New research by Simba Sleep has revealed that over two thirds (69 per cent) of Brits feel sleep-deprived, and our love of spicy foods, caffeine and alcohol may hold...
FOOD & DRINKS
Real Simple

Sweating Is Healthy, but Are You Sweating Too Much? Here's What Might Be Causing It

We all sweat—and for good reason. The body produces sweat to help regulate body temperature, and sweating can be caused by "changes in your body temperature, the outside temperature, or your emotional state," explains dermatologist Corey L. Hartman, MD, founder and medical director of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Ala., and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Alabama School of Medicine.
FITNESS
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Pineapple, Say Dietitians

Pineapple is a super sweet and tangy fruit that is synonymous with tropical and island vibes. Who doesn't love a pina colada?! But besides being a main ingredient in the refreshing drink, it's also packed with vitamins. "Pineapple is an excellent source of vitamin C and low in calories," says...
NUTRITION
EatThis

Never Take Your Vitamin D Without Eating This, Dietitian Says

The act of taking a multivitamin or a small handful of supplements feels like such a self-care victory each day. That may be especially true if you count Vitamin D as part of your regimen, since it delivers so many benefits for staying healthy right now. However, says one registered dietitian, if you're not pairing your Vitamin D supplement with an important group of foods, you're probably not enabling your body to fully absorb the vitamin's vast benefits.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweats#Sweating#Eating Meat#Red Meat#Meats#Bistromd#Spectrum Health
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Study claims obesity caused by picking wrong foods, not eating too much

Despite years of calories-in, calories-out dieting advice, obesity levels are increasing in many countries, raising public health concerns. A newly published perspective piece notes that the root cause of obesity — and perhaps key to addressing the problem — may not be as simple as overeating, but rather the types of food that people are often consuming.
FITNESS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Belly Fat, Says Dietitian

There are many factors that can lead to an accumulation of belly fat—lack of sleep, soda consumption, distracted eating, and more—but one of the leading causes of the stubborn bulge has to do with a certain type of food that's very popular. According to Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, a...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Green Beans, Says Science

If you are a green bean lover, then you are in good company. Whether you call them string beans, snap beans, or classic green beans, these veggies are one of the most popular veggies to eat in the US.—the 4th most popular vegetable overall if you want to get specific.
SCIENCE
TIME

The Calorie Fallacy: Why Counting Calories Isn’t an Effective Weight-Loss Strategy

You can say one thing for Professor Mark Haub: He knows how to make a lesson stick. Haub, who teaches nutrition at Kansas State University, wanted to prove to his students that weight loss is simply about calories. So, for 10 weeks, the professor proceeded to eat an 1,800-calorie diet consisting of a Twinkie every three hours. He also dined on Doritos, Little Debbies, sugary cereal and other junk food.
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

The Healthy Eating Trends That Nutritionists Do (& Don't) Stand Behind

With so many diets out there, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and confused. After all, we see friends and social media influencers espousing the benefits of adopting a “healthy lifestyle” by changing up their eating habits (for better or worse) — but are these diet fads really a good idea? You’ve got questions, and we’ve got answers. SheKnows spoke with several nutritionists to get the level scoop on which diets are actually healthy and which really don’t work or can lead to complications later on. Here’s what you need to know. Mediterranean diet With an emphasis on cooking styles from countries surrounding...
FITNESS
The Beacon Newspapers

Red and processed meat: Worry or not?

Q: With so much advice about the healthiest diet, I’m confused about how much red meat I can eat, if any. What’s your advice?. A: Experts continue to debate the right answer to this question. Avoiding red and processed meats has been a standard public health message for many years.
DIABETES
womensrunning.com

Achy Joints? It Might Be Time to Break Up with Meat (Or, At Least See Other People)

You already know that the typical Western diet isn’t filled with the greatest—or the cleanest—foods. Centered around items like refined carbohydrates, high amounts of sugar and a whole lot of red meat, this way of eating can inflame joints and increase your aches and pains (along with other health woes). Changing up your diet, however, has the potential to help you combat chronic joint pain or arthritis.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Red Meat Is Not so Unhealthy After All — if You Eat It This Way

These days, beef hasn’t been getting a good rep. A simple swap of beans in place of red meat is linked to a reduced risk for coronary heart disease. Eating less beef has also been associated with a lower risk for colorectal cancer. As shown by another study, participants who ate a substantial amount of red meat had a shortened life span.
AGRICULTURE
Sentinel

Vitamin W12 why eating meat helps prevent this cell damage

On a nutritional structure on a healthy identity all types of foods must be accommodated . That is, although the presence of fruits with vegetables predominates, it is also important to include fish, meat , legumes or pasta. For example, meat is the primary source of vitamin M 12 .
NUTRITION
EatThis

One Major Effect Cashews Have on Your Heart, Studies Say

Don't miss out on this key health benefit. Do you include cashews in your bag of trail mix? If not, maybe this piece of information will make you consider otherwise when you go to make your next batch—cashews may help to improve your heart health. That's right, several studies have...
HEALTH
Insider

Insider

137K+
Followers
14K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy