What are the meat sweats? Why you might excessively sweat after a meat-filled meal and how to prevent it

If you feel you're sweating after eating meat, try consuming 3 ounce portions per meal. Sebastian Kopp / EyeEm/Getty Images

Meat sweats are when someone excessively sweats after eating a lot of meat.

Meat sweats likely occur because protein takes more energy to digest than fats or carbs.

To prevent meat sweats, stick to a maximum of 3 ounces of meat per meal and drink plenty of water.

Have you ever gobbled up a juicy hamburger or great steak, only to find yourself sweating after the meal? If so, you're not alone.

Known as the meat sweats, this phenomenon can be embarrassing and uncomfortable, but knowing why it happens can help you prevent it in the first place.

Why do the meat sweats happen?

There isn't a clear scientific explanation as to why meat sweats happen, but it may be because eating meat can raise your body temperature.

Anytime your body digests something you eat, it burns calories, which can raise your body temperature through a process called diet-induced thermogenesis , says Caroline Cederquist , MD, cofounder of bistroMD and board-certified physician in obesity medicine and functional medicine. For example, when you eat protein, about 15% to 30% of the calories are spent digesting it compared to the 5% to 15% spent digesting carbs and only 3% spent digesting fat.

Therefore, "the theory is that if a person was to eat very large quantities of meat in one sitting it would require a lot more energy to break it down, therefore creating more heat and possibly leading to sweating," says Kristi Artz , MD, emergency medicine and lifestyle medicine physician at Spectrum Health .

While there is a lack of scientific studies on meat sweats, a few studies on high protein diets have supported the diet-induced thermogenesis theory.

For example, a 2004 scientific review found that high-protein diets increased body temperature more than diets lower in protein. Additionally, a small 2002 study in 19 to 20-year-old women found they generated double the amount of calories burnt eating a high-protein, low-fat diet, than those eating a high-carb, low-fat diet. Body temperature was also slightly higher after the high-protein meal.

How to prevent the meat sweats

The key to avoiding the meat sweats is to reduce the amount of meat you eat in one sitting, Artz says.

Therefore, stick to no more than 3 ounces of meat per meal which is the recommended portion size. For reference, that's about the size of a deck of cards.

Other tips for reducing your meat intake and avoiding meat sweats, according to Atz and Cederquist include:

Stabilize your blood sugar : Keep blood sugar steady by eating the appropriate amount of carbs at each meal, ideally from fiber-rich foods .

: Keep blood sugar steady by eating the appropriate amount of carbs at each meal, ideally from fiber-rich foods . Avoid alcohol: Drinking alcohol with your meal taxes your metabolism and can generate more heat.

Drinking alcohol with your meal taxes your metabolism and can generate more heat. Stay hydrated : Water aids digestion and can help regulate body temperature .

Meanwhile, if you're past the point of prevention and find yourself sweating after a big meal, there are two approaches you can take to manage meat sweats, says Cederquist. They're quite opposite, so you'll need to experiment to see what works for your body.

Resting, which will let your body spend its energy on digestion. Expend the excess energy by doing light exercise, like a brisk walk, which will help dispel the energy and heat generated by digestion.

Insider's takeaway

While no one knows exactly why the meat sweats occur, it's probably because high-protein foods, such as meat, generate slightly more heat during digestion.

If you consistently experience meat sweats, try reducing your meat intake to 3-ounce portions per meal, which may also improve your overall health.

"Eating more meat, particularly red and processed meats, is associated with a higher risk of death from all causes ," Artz says. "Eating a diet focused on whole plant foods on the other hand is associated with healthy longevity and disease reduction, not to mention clearer skin and a lower body weight ."

However, if the meat sweats continue even with portion control, you should see a doctor, says Cederquist.

"If someone is sweating profusely during or after eating, there may be other underlying health conditions and this should be discussed with your doctor," says Caderquist.