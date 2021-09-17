CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Clinicians Believe Telehealth Will Make Up Majority of Future Patient Care, Report Finds

By Jasmine Pennic
 8 days ago
– 76% of patient-facing clinicians believe telehealth will make up a majority of patient care in the near future, according to key findings from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) first-ever multi-country Future of Healthcare” Survey. The new report not only found healthcare clinicians and IT Decision Makers (ITDMs) optimistic about the future of telehealth but 85% of ITDMs noted that IT modernization is now one of the driving forces behind infrastructure investment in what is likely a bid to meet future digital health demands.

HIT Consultant

HIT Consultant

