Clinicians Believe Telehealth Will Make Up Majority of Future Patient Care, Report Finds

2020 saw three factors combine to define the future of “Hospital at Home” care in a way that will become a new care reality over the coming years. Patients became more reluctant and concerned about going to hospitals. The fear of contracting illnesses such as Healthcare Acquired Infections (HAIs), like sepsis, is a real and legitimate concern. While the number of patients has been declining, around 100,000 people die each year in the US from contracting an HAI in the hospital setting. To top it all off, the risk of contracting an infection increases with the length of time spent in the hospital facility.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO