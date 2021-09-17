Rice: Wait, use common sense before passing judgment

When I was in military basic training (boot camp) during the middle 1960s in San Antonio, Texas, for eight grueling weeks, one particularly hot, humid morning the training instructor announced in a deep bellowing voice to me and my fellow participants during a rigorous workout regimen, “You rookies know there is a crazy war goin’ on in Vietnam and I gotta’ get y’all ready, but here’s the thing … since y’all been here for a while, how many of y’all love the great state of Texas?” Like misinformed dummies at that time, virtually all of us responded and answered the instructor in loud bellowing voices, “We don’t sir!” The instructor promptly bellowed back, “Well, since y’all don’t like this great state of Texas, I want ya’ll to get down, give me 50 pushups, and push it away!”