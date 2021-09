For the third time in the last four seasons, the Murray Tigers have ended the University Heights Academy Blazers run in the All “A” Classic boys’ state soccer tournament with a win in the sectional round. The Tigers got two goals in the first twenty minutes of the match to get to the lead and then added two more in the second half as Murray got past UHA 4-1 at Givens Field.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO