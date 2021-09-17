CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lady Rebels vs Lady Falcons

By Tom Rogers
yoursportsedge.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fort Campbell Lady Falcons and the Todd County Central Lady Rebels met in Elkton Thursday night for an inter-region girls’ soccer battle. The Lady Falcons came away with the 5-1 win in the match. Check out some of the action in this Highlight Reel.

www.yoursportsedge.com

