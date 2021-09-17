HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lady Rebels vs Lady Falcons

The Lady Owls soccer team kicked off district play with back to back road games. On Tuesday September 7th Smith County made their way to Watertown for the first district game of the season. This match saw all available Lady Owls getting time on the pitch. The game started with a goal in the first minute of play. Aubrey Felice made her way up the right to secure a pass from Brianna Solomon and take a shot from the edge of the box, across and directly into the back corner of the net. Four minutes later Gracie Green would make her way with the ball, pass to Biz Davis who was set up just outside of the center of the box. Davis sent the ball through beating a defender and the goalkeeper for her first of the game, Smith County’s second. Smith County’s midfield was on fire and no one was getting past the backline. With less than 19 minutes left in the first half Biz Davis brought the ball up the side, passed to Aubrey Felice who shot from the corner of the box to replicate her back corner goal. Watertown kept trying to push play back into Lady Owl territory but it just was not going to happen for them. At four minutes Brianna Solomon would split the defenders to enter the box, the keeper would come out to meet her but Solomon sent the ball past her into the net making it 4-0 om favor of Smith County. The Lady Owls were not quite done with the half. Kiley Jenkins brought the ball up and her speed allowed for a long pass across to Biz Davis who had set up in front of the net to pop the ball in for the fifth goal of the half. The second half started with Smith County taking the field with mostly JV. Goalkeeper Eden Daniel saw quite a bit more action but continued the shut out. The Lady Owl bench continued to rotate throughout the rest of the half. At the 16 minute mark Kiley Jenkins sent a pass across from the left corner to meet Gracie Green incoming to the net for score number six. Two minutes later Jenkins passed to Brianna Solomon who scored from in front of the net’s corner. With seven minutes left in the game Hannah Green battled at mid field to gain control of the ball, carried it up the middle, while fending off a defender. Gracie Hendry took over possession, shot from the line in front of the box and scored. Smith County brought home a 8-0 district win.

SMITH COUNTY, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO