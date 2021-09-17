How to Make a Sushi Donut with Poke Burri
Poke Burri is no stranger to going viral. Known for its clever sushi donuts, sushi pizza and sushi burritos, the restaurant has broken the Internet more than once. Now, they’re breaking down the process behind their delicious product. For the first installment of the new BLENDED series — a food-focused offshoot of How To — HYPEBEAST recently visited Poke Burri’s Philadelphia location, where restaurant manager Jessy showed us how an “everything” sushi donut is made.hypebeast.com
