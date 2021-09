The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0) finished up their non-conference schedule against the Maryland Terrapins (4-2-2), seeing off the Terps by a score of 2-0 to remain undefeated heading into conference play. Wake was not able to impose its will on the game in the same way it had against its last few opponents, but Maryland were held to very few chances as the Demon Deacon backline and midfield dominated in their own third. It was a good test to what this team could do against a Power 5 opponent, and most of the signs out of this game were positive.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO