MUSKEGON – The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team has been a competitive force in the OK Green Conference so far this fall despite being slightly below .500 at 8-11 overall. One of the impact performers for the Rockets so far this season has been Brianna Stawski, who is one of the team’s leaders in both kills and blocks. Against Wyoming last week, Stawski recorded 17 kills and three blocks to help her team to a 2-1 win.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO