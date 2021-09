The Pittsburgh Pirates made a roster move a few days ago. They’ve recalled a recently claimed pitcher and placed Steven Brault on the Injured List. On Friday night, Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed starter Steven Brault lasted just two innings, where he walked two and allowed two runs. He was removed from the game with what was described as left-shoulder discomfort. He was placed on the Injured List on Saturday. Given there are just two weeks left in the season, this is probably a season ending injury for a pitcher who missed most of the year with an injury.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO