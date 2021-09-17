CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival: How to watch

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 8 days ago
Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival The Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival is coming to Orlando this weekend. (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival is coming to Orlando this weekend.

The parade will air on WRDQ TV 27 from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. and on the WFTV Now app/stream.

>>> STREAM THE PARADE LIVE <<<

Here’s how you can tune in:

Television streaming apps:

Mobile apps:

WFTV Mobile News app:

‘She touched so many lives’: Ohio girl, 5, born with half a heart dies

NEWARK, Ohio — A 5-year-old girl born with half a heart was remembered by a heartbroken Ohio community after her death last week. Maci Renee Whisner, of Newark, died Sept. 19, according to her obituary. The child battled with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, winning affection from the community and online through her mother’s postings chronicling Maci’s triumphs and setbacks on Facebook, the Newark Advocate reported.
OHIO STATE
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

