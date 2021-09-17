CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Tucker Brewing Company

 8 days ago

Georgia’s Tucker Brewing Company just took home Great American Beer Festival Gold in the Light Lager category. In an American landscape of nearly 10,000 breweries, that’s not an easy feat. American craft beer is in a bit of a “lager renaissance” of sorts it’s finally normal [again] to see a...

Only In Georgia

Bomb Biscuits In Georgia’s Irwin Street Market Will Change The Way You Breakfast

Everyone knows that if you’re looking for a soul-satisfying biscuit in the United States, you’ll head on over to Georgia. It’s really that simple. Nobody does biscuits quite like they do in the Peach State. This especially rings true for a particular biscuit outpost known as Bomb Biscuits. What originally started as a pop-up dinner […] The post Bomb Biscuits In Georgia’s Irwin Street Market Will Change The Way You Breakfast appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Irondequoit Brewing Company brings taste of Germany to town

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — ​Oktoberfest in September? It might seem unusual, but for staff at Irondequoit Brewing Company, it’s perfect timing. "Traditionally Oktoberfest is held in September," explains General Manager Leslie DiCesare. Head Brewer Nate Kester got the idea after hearing the town of Irondequoit wasn’t having their annual Oktoberfest event....
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
longisland.com

Port Jeff Brewing Company Throwing a 3-day, 10th Anniversary Bash

The Port Jefferson Brewing Company is getting ready for a three-day bash to celebrate its 10th anniversary. In a Facebook post announcing the event, the brewery promises ten bands over three days and “one wild time.”. The local brewery has been hosting concerts out in front of its location in...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander Brewing Company beer wins national contest

Local News Published 09/12/2021 4:45PM, Last Updated 09/13/2021 1:24PM. Rhinelander - This year's US Open Beer Championship recognized two Rhinelander beers as winners. The Rhinelander Brewing Company entered five beers into the contest with more than 8,000 other entries. Ultimately, it was their Magnum XL bourbon barrel-aged double IPA that took gold and the Hodag Irish Red Ale that took silver. The Magnum XL is unique as an IPA while the Irish Red Ale is special for sentimental reasons.
RHINELANDER, WI
Daily Herald

Short Fuse Brewing Company Earns Brewer/Brewery of the year and Silver Medals at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival®

Tropical Hurt Locker and Vocal Jam recognized at world's largest professional beer competition. Short Fuse Brewing Company was awarded Brewer/Brewery of the year (2001-5000 barrels) and two silver medals at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, presented by the Brewers Association®. The best beers in 97 beer categories...
DRINKS
Cape Gazette

Oktoberfest returns to Thompson Island Brewing Company Sept. 17-19

Held in Munich, Germany, Oktoberfest is an international celebration of beer that has led to similar festivities in other cities. In Rehoboth Beach, Thompson Island Brewing Company’s guests can raise a stein from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 17-19. “We’re so excited for guests to try our special Oktoberfest-style lager,” said...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Red and Black

Athens restaurant roundup: Negroni Week comes to Athens, Southern Brewing Company to host September Days Fest and more

As Athens restaurants, bars and eateries adjust to changing policies and conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, their operations change frequently. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Athens restaurants participate in Negroni Week. Hilo Lounge, The Old Pal, South Kitchen and Bar and Seabear Oyster Bar announced they are participating...
ATHENS, GA
KTVN.com

Great Basin Brewing Company Merges With Mark Estee's Local Food Group

The owners of Great Basin Brewing Company are merging the brewery with a well-known local restauranteur. Great Basin says owners Tom and Brenda Young are passing the torch to Mark Estee's company, Local Food Group. Great Basin Brewing Company was first opened here in Northern Nevada with a grand opening...
RESTAURANTS
audacy.com

Drew's Brews ~ Werkforce Brewing Company in Plainfield

Today’s featured brewery gave back to their community in a huge way last weekend, offering free, chilled water after a boil order crippled the water supply ... talking about Werkforce Brewing Co in Plainfield!. Werkforce is all about taking care of their people, including a phenomenal beer release today called...
RESTAURANTS
Colorado Springs Independent

The Forge Wood-Fired Food Company anchors Mash Mechanix Brewing Co.

The Forge anchored itself outside Mash Mechanix a few months back, but it has been in the works for four years, says owner Steven Rodriguez, a former utilities project manager. That’s when he began building the unit, from the flatbed framing up to a cast concrete, stone-floor pizza oven (fed...
RESTAURANTS
nashvilleguru.com

Touch of Brews presented by Terrapin Beer Company

Touch of Brews presented by Terrapin Beer Company is Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 11:00am to 8:00pm at Sevier Park. This Grateful Dead-themed music festival will feature live music, food trucks, Terrapin beer, a kid zone, a free yoga class from Fahrenheit Yoga and Be Well, and more! Tickets are $20 and kids under 10 are free.
YOGA
klax-tv.com

Huckleberry Brewing Company raises $4,500 for musical instruments for kids

Alexandria, La., September 10, 2021 – Huckleberry Brewing Company presented Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) with a check for $4,500 for the Keep Jammin’ for Kids Fund. On Friday, September 3, 2021, Huckleberry Brewing Company hosted the 3rd Annual Keep Jammin’ Fest to raise money to provide musical instruments for schools and children in Central Louisiana. The annual festival is hosted in honor of Ben Rougeou, musician and friend of brewery owner. Huckleberry Brewing Company owner, Jacob Willson, said “We are excited to continue the Keep Jammin’ Fest in Central Louisiana. Growing up in Alexandria and participating in music, I’ve seen first-hand the struggles local music programs face. It’s important for us to continue to give back to the community where we live and raise our family.” To support this fund, please contact CLCF. CLCF connects local donors to philanthropic organizations and projects they care about and promotes charitable giving to enrich the quality of life in Central Louisiana.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Brewbound.com

Indeed Brewing Company Releases Year-Round Malty Beer

Indeed Brewing Company is introducing a new core beer to its lineup. Loretta’s Dark Lager is a year-round malty beer that will be available in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin in 6-packs and on tap. “Loretta’s Dark Lager fills the need for a malty beer in our core lineup,” says...
DRINKS

