Tucker Brewing Company

Alexandria, La., September 10, 2021 – Huckleberry Brewing Company presented Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) with a check for $4,500 for the Keep Jammin’ for Kids Fund. On Friday, September 3, 2021, Huckleberry Brewing Company hosted the 3rd Annual Keep Jammin’ Fest to raise money to provide musical instruments for schools and children in Central Louisiana. The annual festival is hosted in honor of Ben Rougeou, musician and friend of brewery owner. Huckleberry Brewing Company owner, Jacob Willson, said “We are excited to continue the Keep Jammin’ Fest in Central Louisiana. Growing up in Alexandria and participating in music, I’ve seen first-hand the struggles local music programs face. It’s important for us to continue to give back to the community where we live and raise our family.” To support this fund, please contact CLCF. CLCF connects local donors to philanthropic organizations and projects they care about and promotes charitable giving to enrich the quality of life in Central Louisiana.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO