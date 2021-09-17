CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Plan Floated for River & Rich Phase Two

By Brent Warren
columbusunderground.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new plan for the second phase of the River & Rich development in Franklinton has been making its way through the approval process. The East Franklinton Review Board will weigh in on the latest iteration of the proposal at its meeting on September 22. Although an earlier plan called...

www.columbusunderground.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Phase Two Paving of Kewash Trail Moving Along

Good weather and few obstacles have allowed Washington County Conservation to make good progress on phase two paving of the Kewash Nature Trail. A 1.41 mile portion of the trail from Willow Pond to the Crooked Creek Bridge has been closed since August 16 for the work being done by DeLong Construction. Washington County Conservation Executive Director Zach Rozmus says that gravel has been laid across a majority of the trail and work is continuing along as scheduled. A point of concern from the public was maintaining the tree canopy in this portion of the trail in response to what was lost during the paving phase. Rozmus explains that extra precautions have been taken throughout this whole process and the canopy will be safe, “To this point I don’t believe we’ve had anything that’s going to interfere with what the public was wanting as far as tree removal or anything like that. The tree canopy is very much still in place and all the trees are still in place so I think they are going to be really happy with that. We just wanted to prove that in this project, you know that that was a priority that the conservation board is maintaining that tree canopy.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
nonpareilonline.com

Fourth, final phase of the River's Edge project begins

Work continues as the City of Council Bluffs continues to revamps River’s Edge — the fourth and final phase of construction has begun. The final phase will add an observation tower, pier, treetop walk and trails, climbing adventure course and a children’s play area to River’s Edge. “Phase four will...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
columbusunderground.com

City Plans to Demolish Historic Building on Public Health Campus

A city-owned building that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places could be demolished this fall to make way for a parking lot. The building, which is known as the South Dormitory and was built in 1935, sits directly to the south of the main Columbus Public Health building, at 240 Parsons Ave.
COLUMBUS, OH
Inside Indiana Business

First Phase of I-69 Ohio River Crossing Gets Green Light

EVANSVILLE - The I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project in southwest Indiana is moving forward. The project team says the Final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision are complete, allowing for the first phase of the project connecting I-69 across the Ohio River to Kentucky to begin. The first phase,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#The River Rich#Riverside Bradley#Casto Communities#Planning Division
NBC4 Columbus

River and Rich in Franklinton: Here’s what developers have planned next

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The high-profile team behind Franklinton’s River and Rich development will present their latest vision for the mixed-use project’s second phase to the neighborhood review board this week. The second phase – planned for a 5-acre site bounded by West Rich Street to the north, McDowell...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wilson County News

River Bend officially opens The Links Phase II

Floresville celebrated the grand opening of Phase II of The Links at River Bend Sept. 17 with a ribbon-cutting and a look back on the Floresville subdivision’s development. “I am so blessed to come here and develop this beautiful area,” River Bend developer Richard Kunz said to the crowd gathered at a model home on the edge of The Links — the newest of the “villages” in River Bend.
FLORESVILLE, TX
fox8live.com

Entergy New Orleans floats plans to escape City Council oversight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy has laid out four preliminary options for the future of its New Orleans subsidiary in response to the City Council, the company announced Tuesday. All four of the plans will remove the utility company from beneath the City Council’s oversight. Last Tuesday, Councilwoman Helena Moreno...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
fayettevilleflyer.com

Phased closures planned on Zion Road through March 2022

Sections of Zion Road will be closed to through traffic for the remainder of the street’s planned improvements project. The first phase of work that began earlier this year includes a closure from Vantage Drive to Old Missouri Road, but residential traffic remains open from the Park Lake Apartments complex to Old Missouri. The work includes construction of a new water main, sanitary sewer main, storm drain and work on the roadway widening and realignment.
TRAFFIC
record-courier.com

Planning commission OKs four Aurora housing phases

AURORA – Preliminary and final sites plans for three phases of the Renaissance Park at Geauga Lake subdivision and one phase of Hawthorn of Aurora were approved by the planning commission Sept. 15. They are Phase 1A East and Phases 2 and 3 West on former Sea World of Ohio...
AURORA, OH
Marshall County Tribune-Courier

FAA funds first phase of airport layout plan

Federal Aviation Administration money for ongoing upgrades at Kentucky Dam Airport has been released. Aviation consultant Tim Haskell made the announcement at the Sept. 13 Calvert City Council meeting. This year’s entitlement of $150,000 will pay for an environmental assessment for an airport perimeter fence, the final phase of clearing...
CALVERT CITY, KY
columbusunderground.com

City Now Restricting Scooter Use in the Short North

A new policy that went into effect yesterday afternoon will restrict the use of scooters in the Short North. Users will not be able to park or ride the rentable devices along North High Street between Goodale Street and Fifth Avenue. The city’s Department of Public Service, which handles the...
COLUMBUS, OH
therecord-online.com

County Commissioners announce phase one of American Rescue Plan community grants

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Earlier this year, Clinton County Government received just over $3.7 million in the first of two annual installments of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). According to a Monday announcement from the Clinton County Commissioners and follow-up at their work session, the United States Treasury continues to outline guidance and compliance for how the funds can be used. The commissioners said they intend on budgeting a portion of the ARPA to cover revenue loss and county initiatives in response to the COVID pandemic. “We will be using funds to modernize our online capabilities for the community so that more information can be accessed from home, said Board Chairman Miles Kessinger. We have some hardware that is dated and doesn’t offer the expanded access that newer equipment and programs give.” Kessinger explained that current technology will need replaced eventually and in order to prevent a tax increase the County needs to cover revenue losses and plan for the future”.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
FraminghamSOURCE

City of Framingham Seeks Feedback on Transportation Master Plan Phase II

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham Public Works and its consultant, VHB, are collecting feedback via the interactive virtual meeting room about transportation improvement options, including pedestrian safety, bicycle accommodations, and vehicles. Submit comments/concerns by using the survey/mapping exercise feature or email Simon Alexandrovich, sma@framinghamma.gov. Watch the second public meeting:...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Timber School owner wants to develop site in two phases

The three-man investor group behind plans to redevelop the historic Timber School property in Newbury Park is looking to change its original deal with the City Council. Two years after the city gave initial approval to an apartment/hotel concept for the corner of Newbury and Kelley roads, representatives for the owners, Daylight Thousand Oaks LLC, were back in front of the council Tuesday asking to divide construction into two phases: the 218 apartments first followed by the 120-room hotel at some point in the future.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Pen City Current

City unveils plans for next phase of Bus. 61 rehab

FORT MADISON – Drawings were unrolled and laid out on tables for property owners along Fort Madison’s Business 61 corridor from 10th to 18th streets Wednesday at City Hall. With construction equipment still moving earth in the 6th to 10th street portion of the highway people got another glimpse of...
FORT MADISON, IA
hudsonvalley360.com

Community Center impasse enters new phase

ATHENS — The village and town are at loggerheads over the future of the Athens Community Center, and the village is now asking residents to weigh in on the issue. The village on Wednesday issue an online survey asking residents to give their opinion on whether the town should renege on a five-year-old deal to take over the building.
ATHENS, NY
Corydon Democrat

Trustee floats plan for Harrison House property

The shuttered Harrison House could become green space for the town of Corydon. Harrison Township Trustee Mark Strange approached the Corydon Town Council last week about partnering with him to demolish the former apartment building that has been vacant now for some time. Strange was accompanied by Charles Eckart, township...
CORYDON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy