New Plan Floated for River & Rich Phase Two

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Earlier this year, Clinton County Government received just over $3.7 million in the first of two annual installments of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). According to a Monday announcement from the Clinton County Commissioners and follow-up at their work session, the United States Treasury continues to outline guidance and compliance for how the funds can be used. The commissioners said they intend on budgeting a portion of the ARPA to cover revenue loss and county initiatives in response to the COVID pandemic. “We will be using funds to modernize our online capabilities for the community so that more information can be accessed from home, said Board Chairman Miles Kessinger. We have some hardware that is dated and doesn’t offer the expanded access that newer equipment and programs give.” Kessinger explained that current technology will need replaced eventually and in order to prevent a tax increase the County needs to cover revenue losses and plan for the future”.
