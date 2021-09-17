Fire chief endorses fireworks ban in East Wenatchee, police chief says enforcement would be difficult
EAST WENATCHEE — Chief Brian Brett of Chelan County Fire District 1 says he supports a fireworks ban in East Wenatchee. East Wenatchee and Rock Island are the only places in Chelan and Douglas counties without fireworks bans for the Fourth of July. The East Wenatchee City Council floated a ban at a previous council meeting but tabled discussion until Brett could weigh in during a council workshop Wednesday night.www.wenatcheeworld.com
