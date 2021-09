UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is opposed to a British bill to discourage people from coming to the UK. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, if the proposal is passed, a split will arise between a relatively small group of asylum seekers who came to the UK with the permission of the British government and a much larger group who came on their own initiative. UNHCR Representative in the UK, Rossella Bagliucci-Laure, says such a division has no basis in international law.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO