CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ still waiting to open in China

Fremont Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is the first movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature an Asian superhero, played by an actor of Asian descent, but ironically, the film is still waiting for approval to open in China.

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Following the success of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ Disney will release the rest of its 2021 movies in theaters: Here’s what’s coming

Christopher Palmeri Bloomberg News (TNS) Walt Disney Co. gave theater owners some much-needed good news: The rest of its 2021 film releases will get exclusive runs in cinemas before becoming available for home viewing. One of the biggest will be “Eternals,” a new Marvel superhero movie from Oscar-winning director Chloe...
MOVIES
thesetonian.com

Students review Marvel’s first Asian-led film, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Marvel released its newest movie, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on Sept. 3, and Seton Hall students have been raving about it since the release. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” follows Shang-Chi, a martial-arts master, who must confront his past with his family and defeat the Ten Rings organization. The movie takes place after “Avengers: Endgame,” and relates to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the Ten Rings’ powers were important in helping the other Avengers.
MOVIES
thewoodword.org

Popcorn Picks: Popcorn Picks: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” another massive success for Marvel

Marvel’s second movie released since the return to theaters was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and to say the least, it did not disappoint. This movie was well written, well-acted, and completely actioned packed. The comedy landed and the fight scenes were like nothing Marvel has previously ever done, focusing on more realistic martial arts techniques.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ten#Asian
ComicBook

Shang-Chi's Ten Rings Nearly Looked Entirely Different

The legendary Ten Rings organization has been involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the very beginning, first appearing as the radical group in Iron Man (2008) that took Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) captive. Fast forward 13 years and the group has returned and with it, the actual Ten Rings the group was formed around. In the Marvel source material, the Ten Rings are actual rings forged out of alien metal, each carrying a different power.
MOVIES
USC Gamecock

Review: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is exciting must-watch for Marvel Cinematic Universe

Movie: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. After 24 films, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to impress, proved by the latest installment to its massive lineup of heroes. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is simply further proof Marvel can take some of the most obscure characters from its endless library of comics and make an entertaining and memorable movie out of them, reminiscent of what the company did with films such as “Guardians of the Galaxy” or “Ant-Man.”
MOVIES
lindenlink.com

REVIEW: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”: MCU introduces its first ‘Master of Kung Fu’

Editor’s note: This article contains spoilers for the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” movie. I can admit, I grew up with Marvel shows and comic books, but Shang-Chi is a character I rarely saw before this movie came out. At first glance, he struck me as a Bruce Lee superhero, which sounds awesome! So as “Shang-Chi” is killing the box office right now, Marvel Studios is getting more confident with making more movies off of little-known characters from the comic books.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Nearly Featured More Comic Accurate Take On Wenwu's Ten Rings

Marvel Studios faced a lot of challenges in adapting Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' title weapons, particularly after the Infinity Stones were such a big part of the first few Phases of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the comic books, each of the rings was worn on The Mandarin's fingers and glowed a different colour to signify their respective abilities...which sounds kind of similar to the Infinity Stones, right?
COMICS
WDW News Today

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, ‘Olaf Presents’, and More Coming to Disney+ on November 12

Friday, November 12 is Disney+ Day, which means several new titles will be available on the streaming service that day. Among these new titles is “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” The Marvel film shattered records when it was released in theaters on Labor Day weekend, and now Disney+ subscribers will be able to view it from home.
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Three-Peats at No. 1 w/ $21.7M; Dune Enjoys Strong Start Overseas

Another quiet September weekend, another win for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. With little in the way of new competition, the Disney/Marvel blockbuster easily finished atop the box office for a third weekend in a row, bringing in an estimated $21.7M in its third frame. That counts as the largest third weekend among pandemic-era releases – handily beating out A Quiet Place Part II’s $12M back in June – and the second-largest third weekend of all time in September, surpassing It: Chapter Two’s $17M from 2019 (the first It still holds the record with a $29.8M third weekend in 2017). With $176.89M domestically, it’s now the second-highest-grossing film since the start of the pandemic in North America, second only to Marvel stablemate Black Widow ($183.38), which it should easily surpass by next weekend.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi VFX Supervisor Chats Dragons, Ten Rings, and More

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings just won the box office for the third week straight, giving some studios a sense of confidence in releasing their films in a timely manner. As you might now expect from any feature films from Marvel Studios, Shang-Chi was another massive entry in Hollywood's largest franchise, introducing fans to a corner of the cinematic universe previously undiscovered. This came through the introduction of a set of dragons and dozens of mythological characters, accurate to ancient Chinese tales.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy