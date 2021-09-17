Gardener harvests 839 cherry tomatoes from a single stem

Douglas Smith of Stanstead Abbotts, England, harvested 839 cherry tomatoes from a single stem, nearly doubling the Guinness World Record of 448. Photo by matthiasboeckel/Pixabay.com

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A British gardener harvested 839 tomatoes from a single stem -- nearly double the Guinness World Record.

Douglas Smith, 43, of Stanstead Abbotts, England, said he planted his seeds in March, and this month he harvested 839 tomatoes from a single stem, or truss.

Smith's harvest almost doubles the 448 grown on a single truss by Guinness World Record holder Graham Tranter in 2010.

Smith said he was careful to follow Guinness' rules when growing and harvesting his tomatoes, and evidence from the attempt is being submitted to the record-keeping organization for official recognition.