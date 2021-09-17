CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Horn County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Big Horn National Forest, Sheridan County, Casper BLM by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Big Horn National Forest; Sheridan County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zones...274...284. In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In North Central WY...Big Horn...Johnson...Sheridan...Washakie. In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * WIND: Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Strongest winds along the foothills. * HUMIDITY: As low as 8 to 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Approaching record highs in the low to mid 90s. * COLD FRONT: Dry cold front tonight, but a good chance of rain along with much cooler temperatures for Sunday.

alerts.weather.gov

