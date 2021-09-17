CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals' Trio of Wide Receivers Projected to Have Big Week Against Bears' Secondary

By James Rapien
CINCINNATI — When the Bengals selected Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they were hoping to create a three-headed monster that kept opposing defensive coordinators up at night.

Their dream started to come to fruition in their Week 1 win over the Vikings. Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Chase combined for 12 receptions, 192 yards and two touchdowns.

The trio is going to have another big game this week against the Bears according to Sports Illustrated's fantasy projections.

They have Chase finishing with five receptions for 77 yards. Boyd is projected to have seven receptions for 79 yards and Higgins is expected to have six receptions for 90 yards.

They're also projected to finish with two touchdowns between the three of them like they did last week against the Vikings.

Minnesota's secondary is more talented than Chicago's, so Cincinnati will likely look to exploit that mismatch early and often on Sunday.

For more on the matchup, check out Mike Santagata's film breakdown of the Chicago Bears.

Cincinnati, OH
