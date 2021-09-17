CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US confirms ‘tragic’ Kabul drone strike killed civilians

By The Associated Press
nwahomepage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed as many as 10 civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing Friday that an internal review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed. For days after...

