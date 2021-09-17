CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, NY

Haring exhibit extended at Fenimore

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFenimore Art Museum has extended its exhibit “Keith Haring: Radiant Vision” until Oct. 11. In the exhibit, which was originally scheduled to close Sept. 6.visitors can examine different aspects of Haring’s life and career including his subway drawings and street art, gallery shows, the Pop Shop, and his commercial work. Featuring more than 100 works from a private collection, the exhibit includes lithographs, silkscreens, drawings on paper and posters, and details the full arc of Haring’s short but prolific career, presenters said in a media release.

