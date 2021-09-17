CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creole, LA

Carl Lee "Bubba" Trahan

Creole – Carl Lee "Bubba" Trahan, born July 25, 1948, son of the late Murl and Margie (Boudoin) Trahan, passed away, Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the age 73. Carl "Bubba" enlisted in the United States Army, 25th Infantry Division and served on the front line in Vietnam. He worked as an operator and was also a cattleman. Bubba graduated from South Cameron High and was a member of Woodmen of the World. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Creole. Bubba enjoyed working cows, rodeos, and dancing.

