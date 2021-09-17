CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger Issues Recall on Bagged Kale

By Press Release
Rutherford Source
 8 days ago
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is voluntarily recalling its 16-ounce Kroger bagged kale product, produced by Baker Farms, due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. To date, we have not received any reports of illness related to the consumption of this bagged kale product.

rutherfordsource.com

