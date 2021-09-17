CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

PreMarket Prep: Season Of The Quadruple Witch

By Joel Elconin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Roku

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Will quadruple witch send stock prices lower?

Stocks are going sideways since last Friday. Will they break higher and go back to the record high? Or the opposite? It still doesn’t look bullish. The broad stock market index lost 0.16% on Thursday as it fluctuated within a short-term consolidation following last week’s declines. On September 2 the index reached a new record high of 4,545.85. Since then it has lost over 110 points. This morning stocks are expected to open virtually flat again following a pre-session rebound from overnight lows.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Jim Cramer on Quadruple Witching Hour, Sept. 17: Sit on Your Hands

As markets head sharply lower in intraday trading Friday, Jim Cramer had a simple message for investors: "Sit on your hands." All week, Cramer warned that September 17 marks the beginning of one of the rockiest trading periods of the year, citing chartist Larry Williams. In addition to the calendar...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why The New Generation Of Investors Is More Serious, Informed Than It May Appear

A flood of first-time investors poured into the market during the pandemic, and a surge in popularity of investments like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has some experienced investors questioning the approach of the new generation. Barry Metzger, managing director and head of Schwab Trading and Education, said this week that the group he calls Generation Investor isn’t nearly as uninformed and impulsive as the meme stock headlines suggest.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Premarket Prep
Benzinga

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Disney, Microsoft And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included picks from Gene Munster and the maker of a potentially blockbuster Alzheimer's treatment. Software and leisure apparel giants, as well as the most popular cryptocurrency, were among the bearish calls seen.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Premarket Movers Thursday: Beyond Meat, DoorDash, Cisco

Stocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include Beyond Meat, Cisco, Electronic Arts, DoorDash and Wynn Resorts. U.S. stock futures were slightly lower on Thursday as investors focused on jobs and retail-sales data to interpret the pace of domestic recovery. Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Thursday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Boeing, Disney, Nvidia Stocks Could Be Settling Into This Bullish Pattern

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) may be setting up into bullish flag patterns on the daily chart. The bull flag pattern is created by a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock lower between a channel with parallel lines.
STOCKS
money.com

When to Expect the Next Stock Market Correction, According to Investment Pros

When the stock market stumbled earlier this week, you may have been spooked, and understandably so. The market dip, which was attributed to investors' concerns about the high debt levels of one of China's largest real estate developers, was hard to stomach given the resilient bull market we've seen over the past year, with the S&P 500 up 100% last month compared to its March 2020 pandemic low.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark lowest finish in over 6 weeks

Gold futures moved sharply lower on Thursday to log their lowest finish in more than six weeks. The loss is "related to a combination of factors centered around investor confidence improving and fear easing," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. So far, China property giant Evergrande's problems have been contained, the Federal Reserve is moving toward tapering and at the Bank of England's monetary policy committee vote, there were two "hawkish dissenters" calling for reducing stimulus as well, he said. "A more hawkish trend for central banks improves the value of paper money relative to hard currency like gold." December gold fell $29, or 1.6%, to settle at $1,749.80 an ounce, the lowest most-active contract finish since Aug. 10, FactSet data show.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Could Be In For A Bumpy Road Ahead

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have developed inside bar patterns on the daily chart. An inside bar pattern indicates a period of consolidation and is usually followed by a continuation move in the direction of the current trend. An inside bar pattern has more validity...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft

Investors who added Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) to their portfolio one year ago are living the high life. Since September 2020, Innovative Industrial stock's 1-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, clean energy and entertainment companies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Short-Timers Will 'Self-Destruct' With AMC, GME, Dogecoin Portfolios

CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doesn’t appear to believe in the memestock and meme crypto way of investing. What Happened: Cramer told his 1.7 million Twitter followers Friday that he is watching as “short-timers self-destruct” after investing their life savings in GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) calls, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) calls and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Follow What Smart Money Traders Are Doing With RCL

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy