Porter Robinson Talks Turning His Second Sky Festival Into a 'Porter-Centric' Theme Park

Don’t fret if you can’t make it to Oakland for the upcoming edition of Second Sky Music Festival because you can catch the stream on Sunday. Porter Robinson has only further continued to cement his legacy in the scene over the past few years. Curating his very own festival, Second Sky, played a major role in that while his latest album Nurture exalted his status even higher. While last year’s edition of the curated event couldn’t go on according to plan and was relegated to the virtual world, this year saw the second edition of Secret Sky and the news that Second Sky would return as well.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO