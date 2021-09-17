Porter Robinson Talks Turning His Second Sky Festival Into a 'Porter-Centric' Theme Park
The sophomore edition of Robinson's Second Sky festival kicks off tomorrow (September 18) at the Oakland Arena. The lineup includes Robinson, who'll be performing his first live show after the release of his critically acclaimed second album Nurture, released this past March. (The album hit No. 1 on Dance/Electronic albums in May and reached No. 52 on the Billboard 200 that same month.) The two-day festival will also feature some of Robinson's own favorite artists, including Jai Wolf, Madeon, Jon Hopkins and Toro Y Moi.www.billboard.com
Comments / 0