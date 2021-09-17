Local Capitol riot defendant Nicholas Reimler pleads guilty

An alleged Capitol rioter has asked a judge to remove his ankle monitor because it beeps too loudly, a report has claimed. Gabriel Garcia, of Miami, Florida, was fitted with the ankle monitor following his arrest for assaulting the US Capitol building on 6 January, and has worn the location tracking device for several months. Following his arraignment and released on bail in February, Mr Garcia was allowed to return to work at a construction business that he owns in Miami. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.According to The Washington Post, he has recently filed a request with...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO