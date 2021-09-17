CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Capitol riot defendant Nicholas Reimler pleads guilty

By Lauren Trager
KMOV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON DC (KMOV.com) - A Valley Park man charged for his part in the attack on the US Capitol January 6 pleaded guilty Friday. Nicholas Reimler, 29, is the first of five local people charged in the incident to take accountability for his actions. During a video conference with a judge and prosecutors in Washington D.C., Reimler pleaded guilty to one federal Class B misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He was initially charged with three federal counts for entering a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. He agreed to pay $500 in restitution.

