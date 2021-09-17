UFC: Is Wonderboy – Gamebred 2 the fight to make?

In another twist in the Leon Edwards/Jorge Masvidal saga, Edwards is now adamant that his next fight will be for the world title. Ever since the viral “three-piece and a soda” that Jorge Masvidal served Leon Edwards in 2019, fans have latched on to the idea of the two settling their beef in the cage instead of on the streets. Naturally, no one wanted the match more than Edwards himself after being assaulted for the world to see. Unfortunately for the Brit, he was unable to gain Masvidal’s interest in putting the fight together. Whenever Edwards’ name was brought up to “Gamebred,” his response was typically one that claimed he already defeated Edwards.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO