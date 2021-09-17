CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC: Is Wonderboy – Gamebred 2 the fight to make?

By Daniel Cunningham
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The UFC‘s welterweight division has some of the best and most recognizable fighters in the sport. Two of those fighters who are massive fan favorites are Jorge Masvidal (35-15) and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (16-4-1). Both of these men have been two of the top welterweights in the UFC for a...

empiresportsmedia.com

