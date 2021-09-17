Former LC office transitions into New Center

Over the summer, the office formerly known as Student Leadership and Service (SLS) transitioned into the brand new Center for Social Change and Community Involvement. Associate Dean of Students and Executive Director Dr. Kayleigh McCauley-Sayer. She formerly served as the Director of Student Support Services before transitioning to her new position in May. This year, the Center seeks to expand on the programming and relationships fostered by SLS, while focusing even more on developing relationships in the community.