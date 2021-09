MORGAN HILL (KPIX 5) — With millions of Bay Area residents now eligible to get COVID booster shots, local health officials are now ready to start distributing those vital third doses. Boosters will now be available to people 65 and older as well as those age 50-64 with underlying health conditions. Those under 50 with at least one medical condition can also receive the booster. COVID: Bay Area Officials Make Plans for COVID Booster Rollout While Santa Clara County officials already started administering Pfizer vaccine booster shots on Friday, there weren’t too many people lining up to roll up their sleeves. At a COVID-19...

