Gallery: Wollersheim Winery harvests grapes for its finest red wine

Some people consider Labor Day to be the unofficial end of outdoor grilling season, but not me. In my opinion, it’s the beginning of the period when it’s not too damned hot and humid to actually want to stand over a hot fire and cook my favorite meat and veg. Generally, I’ve tended to look for big, jammy red wines to pair with smoked meats and barbecue spices, which means California cabs, syrahs and red zins or Iberian tempranillos and grenaches. While those work great with the smoky char of most foods coming off the grill, lately I’ve been pivoting to some more subtle reds with my outdoor cooking. France produces a lot of affordable Bordeaux wines that are subtle and supple, and they pair excellently with grilled meats.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO