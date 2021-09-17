CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery: Wollersheim Winery harvests grapes for its finest red wine

Cover picture for the articleOn a Saturday morning in September, a group of people woke up early to harvest Maréchal Foch grapes for Wollersheim Winery’s finest red wine, Domaine Reserve. While there is a machine that will drive over most rows in the vineyard at the winery to harvest the grapes, the steepest slopes of grapes are still harvested by hand every year. Domaine Reserve, a full-bodied wine, uses grapes from the oldest vines, which are nearly 50 years old.

