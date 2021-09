One of the biggest surprises from the 2021 NFL pre-draft process was Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave announcing that he would return to Columbus for his senior year. After dominating in the brief 2020 season, Olave seemed primed to go in the first round. However, he wanted to make one last push for a National Championship. Despite having a whole season still left to play, Olave is one of the prospects we already know a lot about. He may not be a Julio Jones game-changer, but Olave is going to be a very good player for many years.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO