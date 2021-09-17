CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

By MATTHEW PERRONE, LAURAN NEERGAARD
TribTown.com
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel vigorously debated whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists inside and outside the government have been divided in recent days over...

