CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Nc GS 20-138.1.

By Asked in Charlotte, NC
avvo.com
 9 days ago

I am waiting on blood test results to come back and I understand the first sub section where it says under the influence of any impairing substance. But what about the 3rd sub section? It states any amount of a schedule 1 controlled substance listed in g.s 90-89. Assuming an impairing substance other than a schedule 1 is found in the blood, What if the substance is not a schedule 1 and the metabolites take 3 days or more to leave the blood? I don think the state can prove appreciable impairment beyond a reasonable doubt. No alcohol was found by the way.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Oxygen

Death Row Prisoner's Execution Halted As Inmate Fights To Have Priest Lay Hands On Him While Dying

A Texas inmate was granted a stay of execution hours after he was scheduled to be put to death by successfully arguing the state was infringing on his religious freedoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of John Henry Ramirez, 37, after his legal team filed an eleventh-hour petition urging officials to allow a spiritual advisor to be present during his execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Fox News

3 Vermont state troopers resign after scheming to create 'fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards'

Three Vermont state troopers resigned after they got caught in a scheme to create fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards, the Vermont State Police announced Tuesday. Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski resigned on Aug. 10, one day after another trooper became aware of their alleged actions and reported them to supervisors. The Department of Public Safety then began an investigation, leading to David Pfindel's resignation on Sept. 3.
VERMONT STATE
41nbc.com

It’s the Law: Georgia prisons investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”. The U.S. Department of Justice announced a statewide civil rights investigation into Georgia prisons. The investigation focuses on prisoner-on-prisoner violence, sexual abuse of LGBT prisoners and understaffing.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Dwi#Diy
US News and World Report

Feds Charge 55 in 'Takedown' of California Prison-Based Gang

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Fifty-five people were charged with conspiracy and racketeering-related crimes as part of a sweeping “takedown” of a California prison-based gang that federal authorities said was responsible for brutal street violence in northern and central parts of the state. One of the 17 charging documents unsealed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cbs17

1 in 500 Americans dead from COVID-19, how does NC compare?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The latest CDC data show 1 in 500 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The total number of deaths sits at 660,380, a number that has trended upward for the last 30 days. North Carolina has seen a total of 15,405 COVID-19 deaths....
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

Louisiana Police Boss Says He's Open to Federal Oversight

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The head of the Louisiana State Police said Friday he wants to know why 67% of his agency’s uses of force in recent years have been directed at Black people, and would welcome a U.S. Justice Department “pattern and practice” probe into potential racial profiling if that is deemed necessary.
LOUISIANA STATE
@JohnLocke

The NC Threat-Free Index and Immunity Update for the Week Ending September 20

Image source: Screenshot from a Sept. 13 WRAL report featuring anchor Gerald Owens and reporter Chris Lovingood unable to resist editorializing against parents and concerned citizens who rallied against forcing masks on schoolchildren before the Harnett County School Board, which voted to make face masks optional and cease inflicting psychological, physical, social, developmental, and academic harms on schoolchildren starting October 5. Owens led the report by mentioning that “this is happening even though the county has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state” and then asking Lovingood, “Why did the school board vote in favor of optional when so many people are unvaccinated?” Lovingood mentioned that one of the reasons was the “downward trend of Covid cases” in the district as well as “additional Covid protocols that they’re taking.” Lovingood concluded the live broadcast by reading a text on the air from pediatrician Lori Langdon, who he had interviewed to call parents’ concern about pathogens on children’s face masks a “myth” since surgeons with years of medical training are disciplined in proper surgical mask-wearing. Langdon’s text called the school board’s vote “Completely ridiculous. It is frustrating on a professional level. Shouldn’t experts’ opinions matter more than mob mentality”? Let the record reflect Langdon and WRAL’s opinion of parents knowing what’s best for their own children as … “mob mentality.”
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
CharlotteObserver.com

Nearly 1 in 5 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in NC are on a ventilator

Nearly 1 in 5 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 are on a ventilator as of Tuesday, state data show. Among the 3,464 COVID-19 hospital patients statewide as of Tuesday, 19% are being treated on ventilators, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The rate has been increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

New Florida Surgeon General on COVID: 'We're Done With Fear'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis named a UCLA doctor and health policy researcher who shares his approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic to serve as the state's surgeon general Tuesday. Like DeSantis, Dr. Jospeh Ladapo said he doesn't believe in school closures, lockdowns or vaccine mandates.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Times-News

1 in 3 NC workers in Cooper order still not fully vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. — More than one-third of the 56,000 North Carolina government employees included in Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order compelling them to get a COVID-19 shot or face weekly testing have not been fully vaccinated, according to new state data. Law enforcement officials are getting vaccinated at the...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy