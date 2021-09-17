Shriners holding 38th Annual Spaghetti Feed on Sunday
This week volunteers at the Tangier Shrine Center have been hard at work preparing for a spaghetti feed fundraiser happening on Sunday.
This year’s fundraising feed will be the 38th anniversary of the event and will offer:
- Spaghetti
- Homemade meatballs
- Salad
- Bread and butter
- Water
- Coffee
- Cannolis
- A cash bar
As was the case in previous years, dining in is optional.
“More than 2,000 people each year take advantage of the convenience of drive-through pickups,” says Shriner Frank Kroupa. “You can get a take-out dinner without having to leave your car.”
Through 4:00 p.m. Friday, you can get advance tickets for $8 at the Tangier Shrine Center located at 2823 S. 84th Street or on the group’s website . Tickets at the door will be $10 per person.
The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m on Sunday.
