Long-Term Care Needs Among Retirees Varies Widely, New Research Shows

By Sarah O'Brien, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne strong indicator of whether long-term care will be needed is whether a person is healthy in their late 60s, the study says. Married individuals are more likely to avoid such care than their single counterparts. While it's tricky to prepare for an uncertain cost, there are several options available.

