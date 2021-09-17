The Untold Truth Of Aarón Sánchez's Taco Trip
If you ever caught an episode of the Cooking Channel series "Taco Trip," you've likely found yourself drooling over the delicious discoveries of chef and television host Aarón Sánchez (via Cooking Channel). According to the Food Network, this Emmy-nominated series' two seasons aired in 2014 and 2015. Sánchez — a popular chef who frequently appears as a judge on the Food Network show "Chopped" — travelled to major cities across the United States as the programs host to sample tacos and other Latin-influenced foods whose flavors are representative of their region, per Inside Hook.www.mashed.com
