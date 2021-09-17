The Untold Truth Of Aarón Sánchez's Taco Trip

In the 2000s and 2010s, when foodie culture in all of its forms reached such a fever pitch that the Food Network was churning out bonafide stars with great regularity — Guy Fieri, Paula Deen, Ina Garten, and Rachael Ray among them — a pair of married, extremely likable and engaging barbecue restaurant entrepreneurs from Tennessee named Pat and Gina Neely were all over the channel. After its premiere in 2008, "Down Home with the Neelys" instantly became one of the most-watched shows in Food Network's weekend block of cooking programming, not to mention one of the highest-rated debuts in network history (via Jet). It was easy to see why. The Neelys demystified comfort food, Southern food classics, and top-notch barbecue, showing millions of viewers at home how to do it themselves, all while projecting an aura of fun and wedded bliss.

