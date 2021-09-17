CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam FX lower before central bank meeting

By Susan Mathew
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

* Brazil cenbank chief's comments worrying -trader * Chilean markets shut for holiday on Friday * Brazil's Vale declares bumper first-half dividend (Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led losses across Latin American currencies on Friday with all eyes on the central bank's policy meeting next week, while mining major Vale declared a bumper $7.6 billion first-half dividend payout. The real is down about 0.7% for the week, the worst performer among regional peers. Next week the central bank is seen hiking interest rates by 100 basis points as inflation surges. But traders are cautious after central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto earlier this week said he would not change his plans with every indicator showing high inflation pressures, signaling he may hint at a ceiling for the current tightening cycle. "Commentary from Neto seemed to indicate there is no interest to combat inflation with more rate hikes," said Juan Perez, a senior currency traded at Tempus Consulting. "This is scaring traders because the idea was to count on tightening, but the lack of concern from the official is making many think they will stop." Political sentiment also weighed on the real as investors feared populist policies by President Jair Bolsonaro with his popularity sliding ahead of elections next year. Bolsonaro on Thursday signed a decree to raise taxes on financial transactions - charged on credit, foreign exchange, insurance transactions, or bonds or securities - for three months to pay for the so-called Auxílio Brasil pandemic welfare program. Mexico's peso was flat, while Colombia's peso gave up 0.5% as oil prices fell. "Many countries in Latin America could potentially experience strong post-COVID rebound, but there are also risks in their financial systems," said John Lau, head of Asian equities at SEI. "Some, such as Brazil, have higher political risks as well. From a valuation perspective, they are not excessive since most have lagged the broader EM markets so far this year." Markets in Chile were closed for a holiday. In Argentina, the benchmark 2035 dollar-denominated sovereign bond fell slightly. Argentina's center-left President Alberto Fernandez called for unity on Thursday after a rebellion from hard-left ministers threatened to break apart the ruling coalition following a bruising loss in a midterm primary election. Among shares, iron ore miner Vale lost 1.3% and hit seven-month lows, tracking a 7% slump in prices of the steel-making ingredient. The company late on Thursday declared a 40.2 billion real, or 8.11 reais ($1.54) per share, first-half dividend, its largest payout since the miner's 2019 dam collapse. Sao Paulo's Bovespa equity index was down 1.8%, extending losses to a fourth straight session. It was set to underperform Latam peers on the week, down 2.1%. El Salvador bonds are eyed after a tumble last session on fears the country will not reach a potential $1 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund and faces negative credit implications linked to its use of bitcoin. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1277.56 0.06 MSCI LatAm 2334.21 -1.95 Brazil Bovespa 111747.44 -1.8 Mexico IPC 51480.55 -1.36 Chile IPSA 4465.47 0.71 Argentina MerVal 78859.09 -1.102 Colombia COLCAP 1319.85 -0.27 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2835 -0.37 Mexico peso 20.0082 -0.39 Chile peso 782.4 0.00 Colombia peso 3825.03 -0.27 Peru sol 4.1054 -0.32 Argentina peso (interbank) 98.3500 -0.03 Argentina peso (parallel) 182 2.20 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler, William Maclean)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks fall; head for weekly falls as Evergrande worries linger

* Brazilian real leads weekly declines in Latam * Chile's 2022 draft budget seeks to tame deficit -Pinera * Mexican retail sales fall in July (Updates prices throughout) By Shreyashi Sanyal Sept 24 (Reuters) - Most currencies and stocks across Latin America were subdued on Friday as questions arose about whether China Evergrande will make a key interest payment that could avoid a potential global fallout, with Brazil's real lagging its peers for the week. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies was down 0.8%, with the currencies taking cues from Asian counterparts on fears that Beijing will let overseas bondholders swallow large losses as a liquidity crisis deepens at China Evergrande. Brazil's real weakened 0.7% against the dollar in early trading a day after the Brazilian central bank's move to raise interest rates was seen as less hawkish than expected. The currency is headed for its third straight weekly decline to fall 1%. Adding to the downbeat mood, data showed consumer confidence in Brazil reached a 5-month low in September, as higher inflation, potential problems in electricity supplies and political uncertainty contributed to pessimism. "The significant rise in inflation since the beginning of the year amid still high unemployment rates are likely the main reasons behind the recent deterioration in consumer confidence," strategists at Citi Research wrote in a client note. Brazil's central bank also detailed the credit lines that it will offer to banks at the end of the year, when emergency loans issued in 2020 to ride out the pandemic will expire. The Mexican peso dipped 0.1%, set to close the week with declines of 0.2%. Data showed Mexican retail sales fell 0.4% in July from June. Copper producer Chile's currency was also set to end the week with declines. The country's President Sebastian Pinera unveiled an $82.1 billion draft budget for 2022 on Thursday that he said would begin to tame a ballooning deficit, following more than a year of emergency spending to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The Colombian peso fell 0.1%, while Peru's Sol bucked the trend to firm 0.3%. Latin American bourses also traded decidedly in the red, with the MSCI's index falling 1.5% and tracking its fourth straight weekly loss. Chilean shares fell 0.9%, leading declines among its peers, tracking lower copper prices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1840GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1264.19 -0.65 MSCI LatAm 2300.77 -1.49 Brazil Bovespa 113108.59 -0.84 Mexico IPC 51244.93 -0.43 Chile IPSA 4373.77 -0.86 Argentina MerVal 74273.47 -0.629 Colombia COLCAP 1303.55 -0.66 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3465 -0.71 Mexico peso 20.0650 -0.11 Chile peso 792.9 -1.06 Colombia peso 3835.31 -0.10 Peru sol 4.1082 -0.30 Argentina peso (interbank) 98.5600 -0.02 Argentina peso (parallel) 183 1.09 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Diane Craft)
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
theedgemarkets.com

Evergrande keeps Asia FX muted, Philippine stocks cheer dovish central bank

(Sept 24): Most emerging Asian currencies softened on Friday as investors remained wary of a fallout from debt-laden property developer China Evergrande, while Philippine shares outpaced regional peers after a dovish stance from the country's central bank. Evergrande bondholders were spooked by worries that the company was inching closer to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira drops another 1%; FX set for third weekly loss

* South African rand gives up strong Thursday gains. * China Evergrande jitters dent emerging market stocks. * Turkey stocks slip as manufacturing confidence falls. Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira fell to near record lows on Friday, a day after a surprise rate cut from the central bank, while broader emerging markets currencies headed for their third straight weekly loss on jitters from the China Evergrande crisis.
CURRENCIES
AFP

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

China's central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal, sounding the death knell for digital currencies in China after a crackdown on the volatile trade. The notice bans all related financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading crypto, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives and "illegal fundraising".
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latam Fx#Chilean#Latin American#Vale#Tempus Consulting#Asian#Sei#Bovespa#Latest Daily#Msci Emerging Markets#1 95 Brazil#Colcap
Reuters

UK disputes claim by Brazil's Bolsonaro that Johnson sought emergency food deal

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom he met this week in New York, asked him for an emergency agreement to supply a food product Britain lacks. A spokesperson for Johnson’s office disputed Bolsonaro’s account, saying that was not Downing Street’s...
WORLD
dtnpf.com

Flip-Flopping Forecasts in Central Brazil

Two weeks ago, I mentioned central Brazil could see its wet season start on time. Last week, that looked like a pipe dream and a delay was likely. This week, the forecast changed again. It is inconsistent forecasts like this that make meteorologists understandably look like fools. I am no...
AGRICULTURE
fxempire.com

Bitcoin Price Sinks as China Takes Aim

The market sell-off can be traced back to developments in China, where the central bank has issued a nationwide ban on bitcoin transactions, blaming fraud, money laundering and energy consumption. China officials are also taking aim at bitcoin mining once again. Meanwhile, fears surrounding China’s debt-laden real estate developer Evergrande also seem to have spilled over into the crypto market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are tumbling after an announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country.While the price of bitcoin was stabilising around $44,000 early Friday, even reaching $45,000 at a point, in the last two hours it has nosedived to $42,000 after China’s central bank announced further crackdown on the cryptocurrency.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are down by nearly 7 per cent compared to their values 24 hours earlier.The latest statement from the Chinese officials says any business activities using digital currencies are illegal in the country.Most of the drop in values of cryptocurrencies have happened within the last two hours. You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX ease after Fed, stocks join global rally on Evergrande relief

* Brazil central bank seen hiking by another 100 bps * Peru's seeks to redraft legal framework for mining industry * Fed signals bond-buying taper coming 'soon' (Adds market details, updates prices throughout) By Shreyashi Sanyal Sept 22 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies eased on Wednesday, after the latest policy announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve supported the dollar, while Brazil's central bank is seen hiking the key interest rate by 100 basis points for a second time. Stocks in Latam followed global equities higher, soothed by embattled Chinese developer Evergrande saying it would make a coupon payment due on Thursday. Fears of contagion from a collapse at China's second-biggest property developer have rattled markets in recent weeks. The impact on an already-slowing Chinese economy could hurt markets dependent on demand from China, including commodity markets and in turn assets in resource-rich Latam. But given a default could hurt consumer sentiment, which is becoming a growing part of China's GDP, the government may step in to protect home buyers, said John Lau, head of Asian equities at SEI. The dollar firmed after the Fed cleared the way to reduce its monthly bond purchases "soon" and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected. Brazil's real edged 0.4% lower. The central bank has already raised the key rate by 325 basis points so far this year to stave off inflation. Wednesday's decision, due to be announced after market close, is set to take the rate to 6.25%. Annual inflation stood at 9.7% last month compared with the central bank's target of 3.75%. Intensifying political tension leading up to next year's elections have seen the currency give up gains of as much as 6.2% to trade lower this year. A hawkish central bank has helped limit losses. Mexico's peso looked to post its best session in nearly four weeks, while Peru's sol rose as much as 0.4%. Peru's government said it wants to revise the framework for the world's second-biggest copper producer's mining industry, redrafting the umbrella law that regulates the sector, as well as the legislation that sets royalty payments. Markets had reacted adversely to leftist President Pedro Castillo's calls to raise taxes on mining companies during his campaign. Among shares, commodity-linked stocks led gains as oil, iron ore and copper prices rallied on Evergrande relief. Brazil's Bovespa index jumped more than 2%, on course for its best session in a month, while Colombia's COLCAP index snapped a three-day losing streak. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1934 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1261.49 0.01 MSCI LatAm 2330.84 1.98 Brazil Bovespa 112793.00 2.31 Mexico IPC 51436.21 1.2 Chile IPSA 4385.08 1.8 Argentina MerVal 74984.39 1.442 Colombia COLCAP 1313.31 0.91 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3066 -0.41 Mexico peso 20.0532 0.37 Chile peso 787.4 -0.19 Colombia peso 3830.53 0.11 Peru sol 4.0995 0.01 Argentina peso (interbank) 98.4800 0.00 Argentina peso (parallel) 182 1.10 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Matthew Lewis)
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Lower Before PMI Data and Bank of England

The GBPEUR exchange rate was lower again on Wednesday by 0.20% but the day ahead will bring volatility with the latest PMI data for the British and European economies, alongside the BoE interest rate meeting. Traders will focus on the Bank of England after last week’s strong employment and inflation data.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bank Of England Meeting Looms As Markets Digest FOMC

The British pound has reversed directions on Thursday and is in positive territory. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3672, up 0.41% on the day. The Bank of England (BoE) finds itself in a delicate position, as recent economic data shows the recovery stumbling, while inflation remains well above target. Just ahead of the meeting, Manufacturing PMI for August slowed to 56.3, down from 60.3. The BoE began tapering its QE program in May, but the timing of a rate hike remains unclear.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

FX daily: Central banks to the rescue, again

A liquidity injection by the PBOC and some tentatively encouraging news on Evergrande have helped contain the slump in Chinese equities this morning, to the benefit of global sentiment. We expect the FOMC to keep the tapering discussion open-ended, and as the median Dot Plot may end up being unchanged, some USD weakness may be on the cards later today.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
212K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy