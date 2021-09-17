CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gymnasts Speak Out, But Where Is Accountability In FBI's Botched Larry Nassar Investigation?

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. gymnasts who famously spoke out against serial predator Larry Nassar, the team doctor who sexually abused hundreds of girls and women over two decades, testified on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about the FBI’s botched investigation of the allegations from the very beginning. Jim Braude was on Greater Boston joined by Mary Mazzio, a former Olympic rower who is now a documentary filmmaker, and Natasha Tidwell, a former police officer and federal prosecutor.

Mckayla Maroney
Jim Braude
Larry Nassar
#Fbi#Capitol Hill#Greater Boston

