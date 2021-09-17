Cincinnati vs. Indiana odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 3 predictions from model on 67-50 run

Both No. 3 Oregon and No. 4 Oklahoma received tough tests at home against unranked conference foes on Saturday night, but managed to escape with victories on a day full of upsets and close calls for ranked teams. Oregon defeated Arizona 41-19, but only after the Wildcats pulled within 24-19 late in the third quarter. Timely interceptions helped the Ducks improve to 4-0 as they picked off Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud five times. Two of the interceptions came in the red zone, and another one was returned for a touchdown by Bennett Williams in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

