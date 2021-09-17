CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Cincinnati vs. Indiana odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 3 predictions from model on 67-50 run

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 8 Cincinnati is 2-0 in 2021 and will take on 1-1 Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Bearcats have blown out the opposing teams in back-to-back weeks thanks to Desmond Ridder's arm and Jerome Ford's relentless rushing attack. Can the Hoosiers compete against their second ranked opponent in three weeks? Oddsmakers expect a close matchup when these two teams collide on Saturday.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Heartbreaking Colt Brennan News

The cause of death has reportedly been revealed for former Hawaii and NFL quarterback Colt Brennan, who passed away earlier this year. Brennan, who starred at Hawaii before playing in the National Football League, was found dead in May. TMZ Sports reported this week that Brennan died due to an...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
CBS Sports

College football scores, rankings, highlights: Oregon, Oklahoma survive unexpected scares

Both No. 3 Oregon and No. 4 Oklahoma received tough tests at home against unranked conference foes on Saturday night, but managed to escape with victories on a day full of upsets and close calls for ranked teams. Oregon defeated Arizona 41-19, but only after the Wildcats pulled within 24-19 late in the third quarter. Timely interceptions helped the Ducks improve to 4-0 as they picked off Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud five times. Two of the interceptions came in the red zone, and another one was returned for a touchdown by Bennett Williams in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Herald

Central Connecticut St has little to lose vs reeling Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- There's been an interesting phenomenon at Central Connecticut State this week. Some players with things like nagging aches and sore ankles, maladies that might keep them out of a practice in other weeks, seem to have quickly healed. Seems like everybody wants to make sure they can play this week.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#The Pick#American Football#Caesars Sportsbook#Fbs#Moneyline Total Ind#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HBCU Gameday

FAMU All-American punter out for season

FAMU All-American punter Chris Faddoul's 2021 season abruptly ended with an ACL tour. And his coach is livid. The post FAMU All-American punter out for season appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Andy Dalton: Week 4 return possible

Dalton (knee) -- who has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Cleveland -- is not expected to miss significant additional time and could return as soon as Week 4 against the Lions, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Justin Fields took over after Dalton got hurt in Week 2 against...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy